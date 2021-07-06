TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY
We now have a **HEAT ADVISORY** for most of our state where we could be seeing Heat Index Values (what it feels like with the temperature & humidity) anywhere from 95-100 degrees. The advisory starts at 11am for Fairfield, New Haven and portions as Middlesex county and 1pm for southern Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties. There is also an air quality alert for most of our state. Stay cool and hydrated!
As we head towards the afternoon, we are expecting storms and have a slight risk of severe storms with our greatest threat being damaging winds. We could also see downpours through the afternoon. Our highs are in the 90s inland and cooler in the 80s along the shoreline.
After those storms, tonight looks fairly quiet with lows near/at 70 degrees but heat & humidity continues into tomorrow. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and another chance of storms/ showers into the afternoon and early evening.
The end of the workweek will be wet! It looks like a front stalls and stays stationary bringing us a good amount of rainfall. Also, we are continuing to track Tropical Storm Elsa to see if it will impact our area later this week, whether it will be a tropical storm or just remnants. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the 80s, but humidity seems to linger all the way through Friday with a good amount of moisture in place.
THE WEEKEND…
Sunshine will return for both Saturday & Sunday, but it also looks like we could see some unsettled weather both days. Highs will remain in the 80s but there is a risk of some showers, particularly Saturday afternoon. We will keep you updated!
Lorin Richardson
------------------
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
