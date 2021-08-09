THIS EVENING & TONGHT…
An area of low pressure continues to spin around to the south of Long Island this evening. It will rotate clouds and scattered showers across Connecticut this evening. A few showers may linger into the overnight hours. Otherwise, we can expect a mostly cloudy sky and muggy conditions throughout the night. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s this evening. Overnight lows will mostly range from 65-70. Areas of fog may form due to the high humidity.
TUESDAY…
Tomorrow will be a very warm, humid day with highs in the 80s. In some locations, the temperature could peak within a few degrees of 90. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. While a shower or thunderstorm is possible, many locations will remain dry tomorrow. There may be a better chance for a shower or thunderstorm tomorrow night. Plus, it’ll be mild and muggy with lows near 70.
HEAT WAVE #3…
The 3rd heat wave of the year will begin on Wednesday, and it will become official on Friday. Temperatures will rise well into the 90s away from the coast all 3 days. Plus, the humidity will be oppressive with dew points in the low and mid-70s. The combination of heat and high humidity will cause the heat index (what you feel) to soar to 100 degrees or higher over interior portions of the state. That means we’ll experience dangerous levels of heat starting Wednesday. For that reason, the Channel 3 Early Warning Forecast Team has issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
We are not forecasting record heat at this time, but it could be close. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for August 11th (Wednesday) is 98 degrees, set in 1949. The record high for Bridgeport is 95 degrees, also set in 1949. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for August 12th (Thursday) is 98 degrees, set in 1944. The record high for Bridgeport is 94 degrees, set in 2016. For August 13th (Friday), the record high for the Greater Hartford Area is 99 degrees, set in 2016. For Bridgeport, the record high is 95 degrees, also set in 2016. Because
A few isolated or scattered showers and thunderstorms could pop up in the heat of the afternoon Wednesday and Thursday. The best chance for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity may occur Thursday night as a weak cold front most across the state. At this point, we expect Friday to be rain-free with slightly drier air moving into the state.
THE WEEKEND…
Relief from the heat and oppressive humidity is on the way for the weekend. For Saturday, we are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy, and a few scattered showers are possible.
Sunday should be partly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the mid-80s. Plus, the humidity will be tolerable.
Sunday night will likely be the coolest night of the next 7 days with lows 55-65.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday is shaping up to be a nice day with high pressure and dry air in place. The sky should be mostly sunny, and we are forecasting highs in the mid-80s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 9th, there have been 17 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 1 day in August. Through the 9th of August last year, there were 31 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
