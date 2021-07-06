10PM UPDATE...
With 2 hours to go in the 6th day of July, clouds were clearing and temperatures ranged from the upper 60s to lower 70s across CT.
For our Hump Day, expect a repeat performance from Mother Nature: heat, humidity and a chance for thunderstorms from the afternoon into the early evening hours.
Mark
-----------------------
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
The line of storms that prompted numerous severe thunderstorm warnings is moving off the CT shoreline. In its wake, scattered damage all across the state (trees, powerlines down) leading to over 20,000 power outages.
As the storms exit, clouds eventually clear and temperatures overnight only bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Not a fan of the return of summer heat and humidity? Well, unfortunately it’s not going anywhere as today’s weather is what we’re basically forecasting for tomorrow. Anticipate more heat, high humidity (another Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the state) and a chance for thunderstorms later in the day (that could be strong to severe). Temperatures likely peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s inland, but factoring in a dew point near or above 70, heat index values could reach 95 to 100! At the shoreline, temps top out in the mid to upper 80s. Storms that develop will do so in advance of a cold front that becomes stationary once it enters the region.
From Thursday into Friday, that stalled frontal boundary will be the focal point for more wet weather. While our Thursday features a mostly cloudy sky and showers, some rumbles of thunder will also be possible. Then, as Elsa (in whatever form: a tropical storm or otherwise) passes near/over or just offshore from CT, moisture from this tropical system will be drawn over Southern New England Thursday night into Friday, enhancing the potential for heavier rain. The ground across CT is quite saturated after recent heavy rain… so an additional 1-3” could lead to a concern for flooding as we close out the week.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend forecast is looking a bit better. While showers appear to be around Saturday (not a washout), Sunday now looks dry.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday, as of now, should be dry and seasonable. Then Tuesday, clouds increase and there could be rain or storms later in the day.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
