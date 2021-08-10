TONGHT…
It is going to be mild and muggy throughout the night. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Our sky will be partly cloudy and a passing shower is possible. Patchy fog may form due to the high humidity.
HEAT WAVE #3…
***A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for all of Connecticut tomorrow***
***An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH is in effect for Northern Connecticut on Thursday, while a HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Southern Connecticut***
The 3rd heat wave of the year will begin tomorrow, and it will become official on Friday. Temperatures will reach 90-95 tomorrow, mid to upper 90s on Thursday, and at least the mid-90s on Friday. Plus, the humidity will be oppressive with dew points in the low and mid-70s. The combination of heat and high humidity will cause the heat index (what you feel) to soar to 100 degrees or higher tomorrow. Thursday is should be the most brutal day with a heat index of 100-110 degrees. That means we’ll experience DANGEROUS levels of heat. The heat index on Friday will likely top 100 degrees. Because of the anticipated dangerous conditions, the Channel 3 Early Warning Forecast Team has issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday.
Record or near record heat is possible, especially on Thursday. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for August 11th (tomorrow) is 98 degrees, set in 1949. The record high for Bridgeport is 95 degrees, also set in 1949. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for August 12th (Thursday) is 98 degrees, set in 1944. The record high for Bridgeport is 94 degrees, set in 2016. For August 13th (Friday), the record high for the Greater Hartford Area is 99 degrees, set in 2016. For Bridgeport, the record high is 95 degrees, also set in 2016.
A few isolated showers and thunderstorms could pop up in the heat of the afternoon tomorrow and Thursday. The best chance for a shower or thunderstorm may come tomorrow night and Thursday night with the arrival of a weak cold front. At this point, we expect Friday to be rain-free with slightly drier air moving into the state.
WEEKEND…
Saturday could very well be the 4th day of the heat wave with highs around 90. Comparted to the next few days, it will be more bearable as both the heat and humidity won’t be as intense. By Saturday afternoon, we expect the tally of days with a high of at least 90 degrees to increase to 21 days for the year! It currently stands at 17 days.
Cooler and drier air will move into the state Saturday night and Sunday. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the low and middle 80s. Sunday night will likely be the coolest night of the next 7 days with lows 55-65.
For now, we are forecasting partly to mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. The European Model is forecasting showers on Saturday with the arrival of a cold front, but the GFS is keeping us completely dry with the cold front moving offshore. At this point, we are leaning toward the GFS solution, but we’ll keep you updated throughout the week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will keep us dry Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the 80s. Tuesday should be partly to mostly sunny and hotter with highs near 90.
Meteorologists Bruce DePrest & Mark Dixon
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 10th, there have been 17 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 1 day in August. Through the 10th of August last year, there were 32 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
