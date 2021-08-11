THE 3RD HEAT WAVE OF 2021 HAS BEGUN…
The temperature surpassed 90 degrees this afternoon (93 at Bradley International), and the 3rd heat wave of the year is underway. We’ve now had 2 days this month with a high of at least 90 degrees. The total for the year is now up to 18 days.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
***AN AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for most Connecticut until 11:00 pm this evening***
Tonight, will be warm, muggy, and uncomfortable. Temperatures will drop through the 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 70s across most of the state. There will be the chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
***For tomorrow, an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for most of Connecticut. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Litchfield County and Southern New London County***
Record or near record heat is likely tomorrow. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for August 12th is 98 degrees, set in 1944. The record high for Bridgeport is 94 degrees, set in 2016. With dew points in the low and mid-70s, the heat index (what you feel) could reach 105 to 107 degrees! That is dangerous heat, and we need to take is seriously. This is the first time this year an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Connecticut. The sky will be mostly sunny, and there will be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. There may be a better chance for a shower or thunderstorm tomorrow night. It is going to be another uncomfortable night with lows in the 70s.
The heat wave will become official on Friday since it will be the 3rd consecutive day with highs in the 90s. For August 13th, the record high for the Greater Hartford Area is 99 degrees, set in 2016. For Bridgeport, the record high is 95 degrees, also set in 2016. For now, we expect temperatures to remain below record levels, but it could be close. The heat index will surpass 100 degrees once again, perhaps as high as 105 degrees. While a few thunderstorms could pop up Friday afternoon, the best chance for a storm may come Friday night with the arrival of a weak cold front.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday could very well be the 4th day of the heat wave with highs around 90. At least the heat and humidity won’t be as intense. By Saturday afternoon, the tally of days with a high of at least 90 degrees could increase to 21 for the year! It currently stands at 18 days.
Cooler and drier air will move into the state Saturday night and Sunday. Temperatures will dip to 55-65 by late Saturday night. Highs Sunday afternoon will range from 80-85, and the humidity will be low! Sunday night will be the coolest night of the next 7 days with lows mostly in the 50s! Great sleeping weather!
For now, we are forecasting partly to mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. The European Model is forecasting showers and thunderstorms on Saturday with the arrival of a cold front, but the GFS is keeping us completely dry with the cold front moving offshore earlier in the day. At this point, we are leaning toward the GFS solution, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated throughout the week.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will keep us dry through midweek. Monday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the low and middle 80s. Tuesday should be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We may be feeling more 90-degree heat by Wednesday afternoon. The sky should be partly sunny and there may be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 11th, there have been 18 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 2 days in August. Through the 11th of August last year, there were 33 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
