Thanks to the long end-of-May days, we’ll have lots of time to boost temperatures into the 80s or possibly the 90s! It's going to be another hot day until an evening front arrives.
Yes, a backdoor cold front will move southward across New England today, reaching Connecticut by later this afternoon. The front will stir up a few thunderstorms this afternoon, but they’ll be hit-or-miss, and not every town will get one. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire state in a “marginal” risk area for damaging winds. Again, any strong storms that do develop will be isolated. Before the front arrives, temperatures will soar to near 90 degrees, just like yesterday! The temp at Bradley International yesterday got to 90 degrees at 2:32pm. It was the first time in the Greater Hartford Area we got to 90 degrees since August 25th of last year.
Much cooler air will overspread the state tonight. Temperatures will dip to 50-55 by dawn tomorrow.
High pressure will build southward out of Canada, and it will bring dry, refreshing weather tomorrow! The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will range from 70-75. Tomorrow night will be nice and cool with lows 45-55. It might be even cooler in some outlying areas.
Warmer air will take run at New England Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will be the transition day from comfortable to very warm. Highs will be in the 70s, and we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. A strong southwesterly breeze will develop as the day progresses.
Warm air will be firmly in place by Wednesday. Temperatures will soar through the 80s to near 90 degrees once again, and the air will turn more humid. There will be a strong southwesterly breeze as well. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and a few showers and thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon heat. On the heels of a cold front, cooler and drier air will overspread the state Wednesday night
Thursday will be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, a nice breeze, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and it’s likely that trend will continue into the begging of Memorial Day Weekend. Friday’s high temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Chances for showers are higher for Saturday.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by last Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado started in Bulls Bridge then lifted over South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
