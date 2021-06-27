THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Temperatures will slowly fall tonight with the high dew points and increasing cloud cover. A few of the lucky hill towns will drop into the 60s. Besides folks on the east shoreline, we’ll probably have the air conditioning on tonight. Some fog may be possible for the New London area.
THIS WEEK
The high inches farther east allow for a slight chance of thunderstorms on Monday. This will likely be our sunniest day of the week. Between the sun and the southwest flow, temperatures will break 90 and the heat indices inland may break 100. Thunderstorms will be most likely west of I-91. Extended exposure to the heat on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be dangerous. High humidity and temperatures can induce heat related illnesses. Please stay hydrated and take precautions for your pets.
Morning lows will start in the lower 70s on Tuesday and temperatures will easily break the 90s again. We’re expecting widespread heat indices above 100. The odds of rain and thunder are higher. The weather will be almost identical on Wednesday, but the heat will back off as the high drifts farther away.
Upper level dynamics may be favorable for organized thunderstorms on Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, the odds of rain goes higher. While severe weather is possible, it doesn’t appear too likely this week. Localized flooding could be possible if some of these thunderstorms are slow movers.
INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND
The holiday weekend will feature near average temperatures and a chance for rain both days! Saturday’s odds of rain are greatest. The timing for potential thunderstorms on Independence Day should be in the late afternoon.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
