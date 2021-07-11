THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Showers will continue mainly in Western and Northern Connecticut. Showers will gradually intensify especially over Litchfield County. The flash flood warning doesn’t start until Monday afternoon, but we can’t rule out some heavy rain showers in the Northwest Hills in the morning.
MONDAY…
Several waves of precipitation are expected within a 24-hour window causing a concern for saturated poor-drainage areas and swollen streams. The first round of precipitation should be moderate to heavy after sunrise. The second round in the afternoon is a double whammy of severe weather. Isolated damaging winds will be possible along with the threat of flash flooding wherever the heaviest rain ends up falling. Severe weather is slightly favored for the southern counties. Highest rainfall is favored for the northern counties. The entire state is under a Flash Flood Watch from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. Be prepared to drive through slower than usual traffic, road ponding, and possibility flooded roadways. Do not drive through a flooded street.
TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…
Showers could be heavy at times Tuesday morning. Few showers should remain in the afternoon. This will be another day of mostly cloudy skies and below average temperatures. High temperatures will probably fail to reach 80 across the state. This is a good thing because it will be extremely humid outside.
The wind will turn more southerly or southwesterly by midweek as high pressure moves away to the east of New England. Therefore, a significant warming trend is expected. Temperatures should reach the 80s on Wednesday. Cloud cover and afternoon thunderstorms should cap the highs at 90 on Thursday and Friday. The heat index will be intense for those days.
WEEKEND…
The chance of rain is likely at some point this upcoming weekend. We can expect showers and thunderstorms. For now, Saturday looks like the most likely timeframe. The only day I left rain chances off is Sunday. Hopefully, we’ll be able to finally snag a solid beach day by then.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
