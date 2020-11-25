TODAY, 11/25/20…
A few snow showers and showers of mixed precipitation moved across parts of the state earlier this morning. It didn't amount to much and they are now gone. Now with that said, Futurecast is putting out a few more showers/drizzle throughout the morning. Temps in inland CT are below the freezing mark, so please be careful. Any showers that do form this morning could create a few icy spots, again in Inland CT. I don't foresee this being a big problem, but if the roads look wet, be careful!
As the day progresses, the sky will be mainly cloudy. There will be a chance for a few sprinkles or some spotty drizzle, but most of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 40s and 50s with the coolest readings in the northern part of the state.
A steadier rain will develop tonight, but temperatures will remain well above freezing with lows 40-45.
THANKSGIVING DAY…
A storm system will move eastward along a warm front on Thanksgiving. This system will track very close to the coast of Connecticut by tomorrow evening. It will have plenty of moisture to work with. The result will be periods of rain that could be heavy at times. You might even hear some thunder since there will be some instability near the warm front. There will be areas of fog too. Temperatures will greatly depend on the exact position of the warm front. We are forecasting highs in the 50s for most of the state, but temperatures could stay in the 40s in some valley locations in Northern Connecticut.
Rain will end tomorrow night when low pressure moves out to sea to the east of New England. Temperatures will drop to near 40 by dawn Friday.
FRIDAY…
The end of the week will be much better. There may be some fog Friday morning, then we can expect a partly to mostly sunny sky. Since cold air will lag behind departing low pressure, Friday will be unseasonably mild with highs in the 50s and lower 60s! The normal, or average, highs for November 27th is 47 degrees for the Greater Hartford area.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER…
While the weekend will be cooler than Friday, it will still be quite pleasant for late November. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 40s and 50s. The low Saturday night will range from 30-35. A cold front could produce a passing shower on Saturday. Otherwise, most of the weekend will be dry. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Sunday should be mostly sunny
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Another storm system could bring a significant rainfall to the state on Monday. The latest guidance models are forecasting an inside runner, which means a strong storm will track to the west of New England. If that happens, a strong southerly wind could develop Monday along with periods of heavy rain and potentially some thunder. The southerly flow could pump very mild air into the state, and temperatures could reach the upper 50s and lower 60s especially late Monday afternoon or evening. If the storm is strong enough, there is the potential for damaging winds in the afternoon and evening. This is something we’ll have to watch closely.
The storm should be gone by Tuesday. In its wake, Tuesday should be partly sunny, windy and colder with highs in the 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
NOVEMBER’S RECORD WARMTH…
Records began to fall over the first full weekend of the month. On Saturday the 7th, a record high was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 79 degrees. The previous record was 74 degrees, set in 1975. We also set a record in Bridgeport with a high of 69 degrees. The previous record was 68 degrees, set in 1965.
On Sunday, we set a new high temperature record for Bridgeport at 72 degrees. The previous record for November 8th was 71 degrees, set in 1975. We did not break the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area, but is was close at 75 degrees! The standing record for November 8th is 77 degrees, set in 1975.
Highs were in the 70s again on Monday, but no records were tied or broken.
Tuesday, another record was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 77 degrees. The previous record for November 10th was 76 degrees, which was set a long time ago, in 1931. Bridgeport’s high of 70 degrees also established a new record. The previous record was 69 degrees, set in 1977.
Despite plenty of clouds Wednesday, the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was a record breaking 72 degrees. The previous record for November 11th was 69 degrees, set in 1977. Bridgeport’s high of 66 degrees was not a record. The record remains 69 degrees, which was also set in 1977 and previously in 1949.
For the Hartford Area, the temperature reached the 70s on 7 consecutive days, and that is a November record! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
NOVEMBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During November, the normal high drops from 57 degrees on the 1st to 46 degrees on the 30th. The normal low goes from 37 degrees to 29 degrees over the 30-day period. On average, we get 3.89” of rain and 2.0” of snow.
The warmest temperature on record for November is 83 degrees, and that happened on November 2, 1950. The coldest temperature on record is 1 degree above zero and that happened on November 24, 1989. The wettest November was in 1972 when we had 8.53” of rain. The snowiest November was in 1938 when we had 15.6” of snow.
During the month November, we lose an additional 58 minutes of daylight. Daylight Saving Time ends on the first Sunday of the month.
OCTOBER 2020…
October went into the record books as a mild, wet, and snowy month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 54.1 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees above the 30-year average. We had a few big rain events in October and the grand total was 6.09”. That is 1.72” above normal. The abundant rainfall was just what we needed given the ongoing drought!
We also had 2.0” of snow on the 30th. It was a record snowfall for that date, plus it made this October the 2nd snowiest on record! In 1st place, of course, is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on Windsor Locks. There have only been 6 days during the month of October that have had measurable snowfall since records began in 1905 (Greater Hartford Area).
