TONIGHT AND SUNDAY…
Cloud cover will continue to expand across the state tonight ahead of our incoming low-pressure system. A few sprinkles may be possible while we’re asleep. Lows will dip into the 30s in the high terrain, but it looks like we’ll be just shy of any freezing temperatures. This will be our last period of calm conditions before the fierce weather on Sunday.
SUNDAY & MONDAY…
Most areas will receive a shower by the late Sunday morning. Heavier precipitation will be reserved for the afternoon. Showers will be on-and-off. However, the downpours will be enough to give everyone a soaking. Despite the low surface temperatures, embedded thunderstorms look possible in the afternoon.
We should have the right moisture and temperature profiles to get some heavy downpours or even a strong thunderstorm when the cold front arrives right before sunset. Areas along the coast and in Southeast Connecticut are the most likely areas to receive a thunderstorm. Rain will taper off into the rest of the evening.
Skies eventually clear for Monday morning. The winds will be strong Sunday night and Monday morning. Even if you don’t get a thunderstorm, damaging winds may be a threat. Inland areas are most susceptible to these non-thunderstorm wind gusts. Monday will be mostly sunny and seasonable cool.
MIDWEEK…
Our friend, high pressure, arrives again on Tuesday to give us calm and sunny conditions. Temperatures will surge into the 50s after a chilly start near freezing.
The next round of showers is most likely in the second half of Wednesday. Showers/rain will be possible through Thursday as another cold front dives into Southern New England. This will be a bigger push of cold air. Some mixed precipitation will be possible on the tail end of the system, Thursday night.
FRIDAY & WEEKEND…
Northwest flow will drastically reduce high temperatures on Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies and a harsh wind chill! The flow will back off on Saturday and allow the temperatures to inch closer to average. Some spot showers may be possible in the afternoon. Otherwise, it should be a decent, somewhat sunny start to the upcoming weekend!
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
----------------------------------------------
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.