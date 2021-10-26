WEATHER ALERTS…
A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Northern Connecticut through 8:00 pm Wednesday.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Southern Connecticut through 5:00 pm Today.
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Windham, New London, Middlesex and Southern New Haven Counties from this afternoon through tomorrow morning.
A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for all of Coastal Connecticut for Today from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
TODAY AND TOMORROW…
This morning we have already seen 1.5 inches of rain and more in some coastal locations like Old Saybrook and Groton. This storm has been rapidly intensifying through the overnight hours and the rain will last through the entire day. Give yourself extra time heading out the door and take it slow on the roads! We are still expecting a cumulative total through our state of 1-4 inches of rainfall, locally we could see more. This could lead to flooding concerns that includes poor drainage flooding, basement flooding, flash flooding, and flooding along some small streams, creeks and rivers. We have already seen some local roads closed due to flooding.
Today temperatures will top out in the low 60s along the shore, 50s inland. Winds are definitely breezy right now but will get stronger as we get into this afternoon and evening with that wind advisory in place. We have the potential for damaging wind gusts, up to 50 MPH or more, and that could result in some isolated or even scattered power outages.
Yet another concern is coastal flooding. Minor coastal flooding is possible in the more vulnerable shoreline locations during the time of high tide today, between the hours of 2pm and 6pm.
Low temperatures tonight will be in the 40s and low 50s. The rain will taper off through the early morning hours on Wednesday as this system moves to the east. Tomorrow highs will range from 55-60, and it will still be quite breezy in the afternoon. We are expecting mostly cloud cover, but the sun may break through occasionally.
THURSDAY…
As high pressure builds behind the storm, Thursday will be the best day of the week to get outside! We will see a good amount of sunshine after all that rain. Temperatures will be seasonable for this time of year with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Thursday night could be the chilliest night of the season due to the combination of a clear sky nd a light wind. Lows will range from the mid-30s to the lower 40s.
FRIDAY…
Things will begin to deteriorate again as the next storm evolves to the south of New England. We can expect increasing cloudiness, but rain may hold off until late Friday or Friday night. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
THE HALLOWEEN WEEKEND…
Saturday may be rainy, breezy, and cool. If we remain in a brisk northeasterly flow, high temperatures could be held to the 50s.
While the steadiest rain will end Saturday night, there will still be some lingering showers on Sunday, Halloween. There is a chance the bulk of the showers will be gone by Sunday evening, which is good news for the trick-or-treaters. Highs Sunday will be near 60, and evening temperatures will be in the upper 40s and 50s.
MONDAY…
The first day of November is looking good! Monday should be mostly sunny and breezy. It will be comfortable too with highs in the low and mid-60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon with Scot Haney and Lorin Richardson
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.