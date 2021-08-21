THE WEEKEND…
We are continuing to closely watch Henri's track as it moves closer to CT. Today is quiet day with partly sunny skies- it's a perfect day to prepare for the impact we will see whether Henri is a tropical storm or a Cat.1 hurricane by the time it reaches us.
Our high temperatures for today are in the mid 80s, but it will feel humid and muggy. There may be some fog lingering this morning but overall a mostly dry day, a spot shower is possible. Preparations include securing loose objects around the yard or bringing them inside due to gusty and damaging winds. Also- with those winds we could have widespread power outages, it is a good idea to stock up on necessities and non-perishables. Charge any electronics and make sure any generators are ready to go.
The worst from Henri will come Sunday and Sunday night. A HURRICANE WARNING has now been issued for all of of New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for the rest of the state. A STORM SURGE WARNING is in effect for all of Coastal Connecticut. There is A FLOOD WATCH for the entire state from tonight to Monday morning as we are expecting anywhere from 3-6 inches of rainfall (and locally more!)
Henri continues to be a tropical storm in the Atlantic, but is expected to first strike Long Island and then New Haven county with the latest National Hurricane Center guidance. A big question remains as to whether Henri will be a tropical storm or hurricane, but either way we are expecting severe impacts. Yesterday, models continued to nudge Henri westward- closer and closer to the tri-state area.
We still expect our highest wind gusts to be in the eastern portion of our state- we have potential for winds to reach 75 MPH or more tomorrow afternoon! The last time a hurricane made landfall in CT was on September 27, 1985 when Gloria moved inland near Bridgeport.
We will start to see tropical rain bands moving into our state late overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning. In addition to all of the rain we are expecting to get, the wind will pile water into the Sound --- combined with astronomically high tides (The Full “Harvest” Moon is on Sunday) --- we could see several feet of water pile up. That’s why a Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the entire CT coastline. When it comes to rain, 2-5" could fall --- therefore poor drainage and flash flooding are likely. Most of our model guidance is indicating Henri will be slow to exit Southern New England, so even higher rainfall totals of up to 8” can't be ruled out!
As Henri passes through our state, it will weaken but we can still expect some rainfall and additional flooding to continue from Sunday night into Monday morning.
NEXT WEEK…
After Henri passes through and north of us Monday morning, the day will feature a lot of cloud cover for clean up. Highs will be in the upper 70s and the humidity will continue through the entire week.
We have potential for our 4th heat wave this year! Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be hot and humid with temperatures topping 90 degrees over interior portions of the state. The sky should be partly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday. For now, we are not expecting showers or thunderstorms either day. Thursday should be partly sunny as well. There may be a risk of thunderstorms in the evening as a cold front approaches New England. The front should bring cooler weather to the state on Friday and the humidity will gradually drop. However, clouds and showers could linger much of the day. We are forecasting highs in the lower 80s.
Lorin Richardson
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HURRICANE BOB…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 30 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 20th, there have been 21 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 5 days in August. Through the 20th of August last year, there were 35 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
(2) comments
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
