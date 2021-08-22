HENRI
As of 5am, the Center of Hurricane Henri was located 80 miles south of Montauk, New York. Henri is moving toward the north at 18 mph. Maximum sustained wind is still at 75mph, which means Henri is maintaining category 1 hurricane strength. It will likely stay at this intensity as it approaches Southern New England, and Henri should make a landfall near the CT/RI border early this afternoon. A HURRICANE WARNING remains in effect for New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties, and a TROPICAL STORM WARNING remains in effect for the rest of CT. A STORM SURGE WARNING is in effect for the coastline, and a FLOOD WATCH remains in effect statewide.
Conditions will deteriorate after daybreak with the worst from the tropical system coming late morning into the early evening hours.
The initial rain bands from Hurricane Henri arrive in southern Connecticut prior to sunrise and wind gusts over 30 mph can be anticipated as soon as 8am. After making landfall, the storm should eventually take a path across our state from southeast to northwest. As it progresses through CT, the intensity of the wind and coverage of torrential rain will increase.
To the right or east of the storm track, expect the strongest wind. They could approach 75 mph across southeastern/eastern CT this afternoon after landfall. Then, the wind will back off to 60 mph through the evening hours. Also, as with most tropical systems, upon making landfall there will be a chance of an isolated tornado. Conversely, to left or west of the track, is where the heaviest of the rain will fall. There will likely be a swatch of 3-6" of rain, with isolated totals between 8 and 10 inches.
The late afternoon will be the most likely time to lose power. You should anticipate losing it at some point, anywhere in Connecticut. The high tide cycles are at roughly noon and midnight. Both times will feature a significant coastal wind. The midnight cycle could be worse, with a 3-5 foot storm surge. The one saving grace is with the earlier arrival/landfall, the wind by tonight will be out of the southwest... in lieu of a southeasterly wind, exacerbating the coastal flooding.
Forecast confidence is moderately high, but there is still some wiggle room for the center of the storm to drift west or east. If the center of the storm drifts west, flash flooding impacts will be less severe, and the wind will be harsher. If the center of the storm drifts east, flash flooding impacts will be worse, and the wind will be less severe. There are not many scenarios left besides a track directly through Connecticut. Even if the storm deviates slightly, widespread wind over 40 mph can be expected along with widespread power outages.
MONDAY
Henri will be slow to exit the region as we start the new week. While it will be considerably degraded, many of our models are showing it making a loop over the Lower Hudson Valley before scooting back across Southern New England and pushing offshore. Provided this, there will be some ongoing flash floods and coastal flooding concerns. Parts of the state could see another soaking of rain, on top of what falls today... so additional flash flooding could occur.
Widespread light rain and isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the evening. Fortunately, temperatures will be in the upper 70s, which won’t be too bad for many without power.
POST-HENRI: OUR 4th HEAT WAVE...
Power outages that last at least 48 hours or longer will be a concern as temperatures climb into the 90s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
LATE WEEK...
A cold front will break the heatwave, depending on the strength of the front, isolated or scattered thunderstorms can be expected on Thursday evening. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms on Friday. The air will be noticeably drier on Friday and Saturday.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Scot Haney
----------------------------------
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HURRICANE BOB…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 30 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.