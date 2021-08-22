1:30 PM UPDATE
Tropical Storm Henri has reached its plateau in terms of wind. At this point, wind gusts should not exceed 50 mph. Occasionally 40 mph could be seen throughout the state through 4 pm. The core of heaviest rain will continue through Tolland and Hartford Counties. Additional flash flooding will be most likely in these areas through the afternoon. Flash flooding is possible anywhere in Connecticut. Small streams and poor drainage areas will be susceptible overflow and subsequent flooded roadways.
The entire state can expect a baseline of one inch of rain through tonight. Areas near the core of the system in Litchfield, Hartford, and Tolland Counties will be areas expected to get closer to two inches of rain. Those areas will also get a reprieve in the rain as the eye of the storm crosses.
The eye will reach the Massachusetts border this evening and the winds will drastically drop. Damaging winds should conclude by 4 or 5 PM. Power disruptions through the evening are not out of the question. As tree roots become more saturated, even 30 mph wind gusts could be enough to pull trees down.
As of 11am, the center of Henri was located near Block Island --- less than 30 miles east of Montauk, New York. Henri is moving toward the north-northwest at 12 mph. Maximum sustained wind has dropped to 60 mph, which means the system is maintaining tropical storm status, but has weakened. It will likely stay at this intensity as it soon makes a Southern New England landfall near the CT/RI border early this afternoon. For the entire state, a TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect through this evening while a FLOOD WATCH is in effect through tomorrow. Also, a STORM SURGE WARNING is in effect for the coastline.
Heavy rain, 1-2" an hour, is possible in tropical rain bands that move across CT. The wind intensity is increasing... gusts to nearly 50 mph have been clocked in Groton. A gust to 70 mph was measured at Point Judith, Rhode Island. After making landfall, the storm's center should eventually take a path across CT, from southeast to northwest.
To the right or east of the storm track, expect the strongest wind. Gusts could could approach 60-65 mph. During the afternoon will be the most likely time to lose power, especially across eastern CT. Then, the wind will back off to gusts between 30 to 50 mph through the evening hours.
Also, as with tropical systems, upon making landfall there will be a chance of an isolated tornado. However, the highest likelihood of this happening will to the east of CT.
Conversely, to left or west of the track, is where the heaviest of the rain will fall. There will likely be a swatch of 3-6" of rain, with isolated totals perhaps as high as 8" or more.
Finally, during today's high tide cycles (midday and tonight), a 3-5 foot storm surge is possible along the CT shoreline.
MONDAY
Henri will be slow to exit the region as we start the new week. While it will be considerably degraded, many of our models are showing it making a loop over the Lower Hudson Valley before scooting back across Southern New England and pushing offshore. Provided this, there will be some ongoing flash floods and coastal flooding concerns. Parts of the state could see another soaking of rain, on top of what falls today... so additional flash flooding could occur.
Widespread light rain and isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the evening. Fortunately, temperatures will be in the upper 70s, which won’t be too bad for many without power.
POST-HENRI: OUR 4th HEAT WAVE...
Power outages that last at least 48 hours or longer will be a concern as temperatures climb into the 90s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
LATE WEEK...
A cold front will break the heatwave, depending on the strength of the front, isolated or scattered thunderstorms can be expected on Thursday evening. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms on Friday. The air will be noticeably drier on Friday and Saturday.
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HURRICANE BOB…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 30 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
