THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Although there will be a chance for a shower this evening, our weather will be dry most of the time. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy. It’ll be mild and muggy as well. Temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 this evening. Overnight lows will range from 67-73.
THE WEEKEND…
This weekend, it's all about Henri. However, we’ll have plenty of time to prepare tomorrow. We are forecasting a partly sunny sky and the possibility of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The air will be warm and humid with highs in the 80s. Preparation should include securing any loose objects in your hard that could be blown around by gusty winds. If you have a generator, you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of full with the possibility of several days without power.
The worst from Henri will come Sunday and Sunday night. A HURRICANE WARNING has now been issued for southern portions of New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for Southern Fairfield County. A HURRICANE WATCH is in effect for northern portions of New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties. A TROPICAL STORM WATCH is in effect for Northern Fairfield County. A STORM SURGE WARNING is in effect for all of Coastal Connecticut.
Henri is centered about 700 miles to south of the Connecticut Coast this evening, but it will accelerate northward while intensifying at the same time. Henri will strike the coast of Southern New England Sunday afternoon or Sunday evening either as a Category 1 Hurricane or a strong tropical storm. The center could make landfall on the Connecticut Coast or at least very close to Connecticut. The shift westward has been a trend over the last several model runs, and further adjustments to the west are possible. The last time a hurricane made landfall in CT was on September 27, 1985 when Gloria moved inland near Bridgeport.
Keep in mind the strongest wind occurs to the east of the storm's center, with the heaviest of the rain occurring to its north and west. As Sunday progresses forward in time, conditions will deteriorate dramatically. The leading rain bands will reach Connecticut late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Tropical downpours will become more widespread during the late morning and afternoon. The wind will also increase in intensity through the afternoon hours.
Provided the current projection, the strongest wind will be realized over southeastern and eastern CT, where gusts could reach 60-70 mph. This will lead to a concern for numerous power outages. Additionally, the wind will pile water into the Sound --- combined with astronomically high tides (The Full “Harvest” Moon is on Sunday) --- the potential for coastal flooding could be exacerbated (over more than one high tide cycle). That’s why a Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the entire CT coastline. When it comes to rain, 2-5" could fall --- therefore poor drainage and flash flooding are likely. Most of our model guidance is indicating Henri will be slow to exit Southern New England, so even higher rainfall totals of up to 8” can't be ruled out!
As Henri crosses moves across land Sunday night, the wind will become less intense. However, the threat of heavy rain will continue.
NEXT WEEK…
If Henri slows down or stalls, showers could linger into Monday morning. Overall, weather conditions will improve. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, and a few more showers and thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon. It will be warm and humid with highs in the 80s.
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be hot and humid with temperatures topping 90 degrees over interior portions of the state. We are forecasting our 4th heat wave of the year, although it will be short. The sky should be partly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday. For now, we are not expecting showers or thunderstorms either day. Thursday should be partly sunny as well. There may be a risk of thunderstorms in the evening as a cold front approaches New England. The front should bring cooler weather to the state on Friday and the humidity will gradually drop. However, clouds and showers could linger much of the day. We are forecasting highs in the lower 80s.
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HURRICANE BOB…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 30 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 20th, there have been 21 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 5 days in August. Through the 20th of August last year, there were 35 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.