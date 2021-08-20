THE REST OF TODAY…
Outside of some spotty showers, we'll end the week dry in many communities across CT. It will otherwise be partly to mostly cloudy with highs between 80 and 85. The humidity will remain high.
THE WEEKEND…
This weekend, it's all about Henri. Saturday will be fine, so between now and tomorrow there is plenty of time to prepare. We are forecasting a partly sunny sky and the possibility of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm tomorrow. The air will be warm and humid with highs in the 80s.
As of 11am Friday, Henri's center was located about 750 miles south of CT and is holding steady at tropical storm strength. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches are in effect throughout southern CT. Earlier today, the National Hurricane Center’s official track has the center of Henri passing near Newport, RI... the most recent update now has it making landfall near the CT/RI border! The shift westward has been a trend lately, and further adjustments to the west may happen. The last time a hurricane made landfall in CT was in 1985 when Gloria moved inland near Bridgeport.
Keep in mind the strongest wind occurs to the east of the storm's center, with the heaviest of the rain occurring to its west. As Sunday progresses forward in time, conditions deteriorate. Rain will be likely in the morning, becoming steady and heavier by the afternoon/evening. The wind will also increase in intensity through the afternoon hours.
Provided the current projection, the strongest wind could be realized over southeastern and eastern CT, where gusts could top 60mph. This will lead to a concern for power outages. Additionally, the wind will pile water into the Sound --- combined with astronomically high tides (full moon is on Sunday) --- the potential for coastal flooding could be exacerbated (over more than one high tide cycle). Because of this, a Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the entire CT coastline. When it comes to rain, 2-5" could fall --- therefore poor drainage and flash flooding will also be possible. Most of our model guidance is indicating Henri will be slow to exit Southern New England, so even higher rain totals can't be ruled out.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------------
Prior discussion:
NEXT WEEK…
If Henri slows down or stalls, showers could linger into Monday. However, the storm could also be moving away from Connecticut at this point. For now, we expect partly sunny skies and the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. It is going to be hot and humid with highs near 90.
Tuesday and Wednesday could be even hotter with highs in the lower 90s. The sky should be partly sunny. For now, we are not expecting showers or thunderstorms on Tuesday, but a few storms could pop up in the afternoon heat on Wednesday.
Thursday should be partly to mostly cloudy, and there may be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs should be in the upper 80s, and the air will remain humid.
THURSDAY RECAP…
Rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred ranged from less than 1” to 5” or more! West Hartford received 5.12” of rain, and South Windsor received 5.0”. The tropical downpours resulted in significant road and poor drainage flooding in parts of the state. Hartford was one of the locations that was hit very hard. Wind damage occurred in Thompson, where the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down. It will likely take a visit from a survey team to determine the strength, path length, and path width of the tornado.
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HURRICANE BOB WAS YESTERDAY…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 30 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
----------------------------------------
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 19th, there have been 21 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 5 days in August. Through the 19th of August last year, there were 35 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.