NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Here comes Bailey!!
Our Winter Storm Warning is statewide, and runs until 1pm tomorrow.
The next few hours will just be cold and breezy, wind chill values in the teens.
The first flakes will start flying probably near/after sunset, from southwest to northeast. There is a lot of dry air at the surface, so it will likely be a situation where it looks like it's snowing on radar... but it may take some time for the air to saturate and for the snow to reach the ground. Once it does, the intensity should increase pretty quickly.
Snow will be heavy tonight – coming down at 1-2”/hr (maybe heavier than that in some banding), at the same time the wind will increase. Gusts to/over 40 mph are still possible (likely, especially closer to the coast). Given the heavy nature of the snow in tandem with the wind, white out conditions are possible (near-blizzard criteria).
The snow should wind down midday tomorrow, with any lingering areas of light snow ending early afternoon.
We’ve made minor adjustments to our forecast map, as we could get a bit more snow than earlier thought (especially over southeastern CT where mixing may not happen to the extent it once was). Generally speaking, the state appears to get 10 to 20" of snow by the time it's all over!
A silver lining? Given how cold it is, the snow will be light and fluffy… therefore power outages won’t be as great, when compared to heavy/wet snow that clings to trees, branches, and utility lines.
Mark
---------------------------------
WEATHER ALERT…
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for all of Connecticut starting this afternoon and lasting through early tomorrow afternoon.
We're in great shape for the morning commute today, but it's cold with temperatures ranging from 15-25, and the breeze makes it feel even colder.
WINTER STORM BAILEY…
Our first named storm of the season is expected to bring a heavy snowfall tonight and tomorrow morning. Clouds will increase and thicken during the day today, and temperatures will struggle to reach 30 degrees. They could stay in the 20s across much of the state. Snow is expected to develop after dark, most likely this evening. Snow will become heavy at times tonight, and a northeasterly wind will become stronger. Gusts to 40 mph or higher could cause blowing and drifting later tonight and tomorrow morning. The snow should be light and fluffy since the air will be cold. However, sleet and freezing rain could mix in over coastal and southeastern portions of the state. Lows tomorrow night will be in the upper teens and 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits.
Snow and a wintry mix will have a huge impact on tomorrow morning's commute. Precipitation will taper off by noon, and it will come to an end during the afternoon. There could be some partial clearing before the day is over, but it will be windy and cold with highs only in the 20s to near 30, and wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.
For now, we are still forecasting 8-12” of snow for Coastal and Southeastern Connecticut, where there could be some mixing. Elsewhere, we are forecasting 10-18” of snow. This scenario is becoming more likely. The center of Winter Storm Bailey will track near the benchmark (40 N, 70 W) or just outside the benchmark tonight. We will keep you updated as new information comes into the Early Warning Forecast Center.
The sky will become clear tomorrow night and the wind will gradually subside. With a fresh snow cover, temperatures will likely dip into the range of 5-15!
FRIDAY…
The end of the week will be quiet! Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold with highs in the 20s to near 30. High pressure will crest over New England Friday night. That means the wind will become very light, if not calm. With clear skies and a fresh snow cover, temperatures are expected to drop to the coldest levels of the season, thus far. We are forecasting lows in the single digits! Readings near zero will be possible in the colder locations. The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for December 19th is -3, set in 1942.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend will be nice and quiet, and the cold weather will moderate. Saturday will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. After a frigid morning, we are forecasting highs in the low and middle 30s.
A weak disturbance could bring a few rain and snow showers to the state on Sunday, but it could also stay completely dry. Despite a partly to mostly cloudy sky, temperatures should reach the upper 30s and lower 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be mostly sunny and not too cold. Lows will be in the 20s, and highs should range from 40-45.
A push of colder air could result in flurries or snow showers on Tuesday. Plus, a west to northwest wind will get stronger as the day progresses. Highs should range from 35-40, but it will turn much colder late Tuesday and Tuesday night.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50 year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey, Cooper, Digger, Echo, Finnegan, Gertie, Hobbes, Izzy, Jabba, Kiana, Luna, Maverick, Nellie, Ozzy, Peepers, Queue, Roscoe, Shay, Thor, Uma, Viola, Willow, Xanthe, Yarko, and Zeke. If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.