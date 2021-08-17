THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A shower is possible this evening and tonight, but it will be dry most of the time. Many locations won’t get any rain at all. Sky conditions will vary from partly cloudy to overcast. It is going to be mild and muggy. Temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 this evening, and overnight lows will range from 65-72.
WEDNESDAY…
Overall, a very quiet day. There will be plenty of clouds, but there will be intervals of sunshine as well. A shower is possible, but most of the day will be dry. With high pressure offshore, a southerly flow will continue to pump humid air into the state. Dew points will be in the 60s and lower 70s. High temperatures are expected to range from 78-83.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THURSDAY…
This is when we’ll be dealing with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred! Showers, tropical downpours, and even a few thunderstorms will move into the state late tomorrow night (after midnight), and they’ll be around much of the day Thursday. Heavy rain could cause localized poor drainage flooding, and this may be a concern for the Thursday morning commute. At this point, it looks like towns along and to the north of I-84 could receive 1-2+” of rain with lighter amounts in Southern Connecticut. Areas to the north and west of Connecticut could receive 2-5” of rain. Of course, this is all subject to change since we are not exactly sure where the center of low pressure will track. There is no doubt it will feel like the tropics on Thursday with dew points in the low and mid-70s. The air temperature will be close to 80 degrees.
While heavy rain is a concern with the remnants of Fred, we do need rain. After the 3rd wettest July on record, August has been quite dry. To date, for the Hartford Area, only 0.80” of rain has been received, and the deficit has grown to 1.69”. Meanwhile, only 0.35” has fallen in Bridgeport this month, and the deficit has grown to 1.89”.
THURSDAY NIGHT & FRIDAY…
Lingering showers will end Thursday night as the tropical moisture lifts away to the northeast of Southern New England. There is a good chance we’ll squeeze in a dry day to end the week. Friday should be partly sunny, humid, and hotter with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
THE WEEKEND…
Henri is expected to become a hurricane over the coming days, but it will pass well to the east of New England late Sunday and Sunday night. This will cause large swells and dangerous surf along ocean facing beaches later in the weekend into early next week. Meanwhile, high pressure over Eastern Canada could build southward into New England throughout the weekend. Saturday should be partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the 80s. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High pressure could bring dry weather to the state on Sunday. For now, we are forecasting partly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs 80-85.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Humid air will return to the state Monday and Tuesday. We are forecasting highs in the 80s on Monday, and highs near 90 on Tuesday. There will be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm both days. Otherwise, we can expect partly sunny skies.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 17th, there have been 21 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 5 days in August. Through the 17th of August last year, there were 35 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
