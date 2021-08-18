TONIGHT & THURSDAY…
The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will bring showers, tropical downpours, and a few thunderstorms to the state later tonight and tomorrow morning. While a shower is possible this evening, the heaviest rain and storms will arrive after 2:00 am. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the state in a “marginal” risk area for severe weather for later tonight and tomorrow. That means there is the chance for damaging winds. Also, with plenty of shear in the lower levels of the atmosphere, a tornado can’t be ruled out late tonight and tomorrow morning. A few showers and thunderstorms will linger into tomorrow afternoon, but we’ll also see intervals of sunshine.
The greatest risk for flash flooding will be to the north and west of Connecticut, but torrential downpours could cause poor drainage flooding on some of our state’s roads during the morning commute. It is also going to feel like the tropics tonight and tomorrow with dew point in the low and mid-70s. On the thermometer, overnight lows will range from 70-75, and highs tomorrow will range from 80-85. It will feel much warmer due to the stifling humidity.
Lingering showers will end tomorrow night. The air will remain mild and muggy with lows around 70, give or take a few degrees.
While locally heavy rainfall is a concern with the remnants of Fred, we do need rain. After the 3rd wettest July on record, August has been quite dry. To date, for the Hartford Area, only 0.80” of rain has been received, and the deficit has grown to 1.83”. Meanwhile, only 0.35” has fallen in Bridgeport this month, and the deficit has grown to 2.02”.
FRIDAY…
There is a good chance we’ll squeeze in a dry day to end the week. Friday should be partly sunny, humid, and hotter with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Due to the high humidity, the heat index (what you feel) will be in the 90s.
THE WEEKEND…
This weekend, we’ll have to keep an eye on what will become Hurricane Henri. Henri is currently a strong tropical storm centered over the open Atlantic to the southwest of Bermuda. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center is more alarming with a major shift to the west. The forecast has the center of Henri passing over or near Cape Cod on Monday! Meanwhile, the GFS model has Henri scoring a direct hit on Long Island and Connecticut late Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday. The GFS is forecasting Henri to slow down or even stall for a while once it reaches Southern New England. That is not good news since Henri could batter the region with heavy rain and gusty winds for an extended period of time. This is something we’ll have to watch very closely. At the very minimum, Henri will cause dangerous surf and rip currents to ocean facing beaches.
For now, we believe Saturday will be ok. We are forecasting partly sunny skies and the possibility of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The air will be warm and humid with highs in the 80s. The risk for showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds will be on the rise late Sunday and Sunday night. Again, it all depends on the track of Henri. We’ll keep you updated as new information comes into the Early Warning Forecast Center!
NEXT WEEK…
Whether we get a glancing blow or something worse, impacts from Henri could last into Monday. At this point, we are forecasting a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs should be in the lower 80s, and the humidity will remain high.
The is little doubt Henri will be gone by Tuesday. It should be a partly sunny, hot day with highs around 90. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible.
Wednesday could be even hotter with highs in the lower 90s. The sky should be partly sunny. For now, we are not expecting showers and thunderstorms.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 18th, there have been 21 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 5 days in August. Through the 18th of August last year, there were 35 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
