TODAY, 9/15/21…
Get ready for a taste of summer! Connecticut will be solidly in the warm sector today. Temperatures will peak in the mid-80s away from the coast, and dew points should reach 70-75 (oppressive humidity). As a result, the heat index (what it feels like) will reach or exceed 90 degrees. The daytime hours will be quiet with a partly sunny sky. However, an approaching cold front will bring the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms this evening, toward sunset. Most of Connecticut is in the “marginal” risk area for damaging winds, but a portion of Northwestern Connecticut is in the “slight” risk area. The same is true for Western Massachusetts. This is where damaging winds is a bit more likely. There is even the chance for an isolated tornado. The storms will move across Connecticut after sunset when the atmosphere will gradually stabilize. Therefore, the storms will tend to weaken as the evening progresses. Hopefully, this will lessen the chance for damaging wind in eastern portions of the state. This is something we’ll be watching closely.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A cold front will stall to the south of New England and high pressure will move across Northern New England, then into the Canadian Maritimes. The result will be a northeast to easterly flow of moist air. At the same time, a tropical system will move northward over the Western Atlantic. A direct hit from this system appears unlikely, but some tropical moisture could be drawn into Southern New England. Therefore, a period of wet weather appears likely. We can expect plenty of clouds both days with occasional showers and perhaps a period of steadier rain at some point. The air will be damp, but cooler due to the ocean flow. Highs will be in the 70s at best.
THE WEEKEND…
The tropical system will move out to sea by Saturday and conditions will improve. That means sunshine will return as will 80-degree warmth! Saturday will be partly sunny, and while a shower can’t be ruled out, much of the state should remain dry. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs 80-85.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The warmer than normal weather will carry over into Monday and Tuesday. Highs both days will be in the 80s! We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky for Monday, and a partly to mostly sunny sky for Tuesday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
-------------------------------------
CONFIRMED TORNADO IN COVENTRY...
The National Weather Service surveyed damage caused by thunderstorms that moved across the state early in the morning of Thursday, September 9th. They determined a weak tornado touched down in Coventry at approximately 4:10 am. It was an EF-0 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 75 mph. The maximum path width was 75 yards, and the path length was 0.75 miles. The tornado caused damage to trees, but no homes were damaged, and thankfully no one was injured!
We’ve now had 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this year. A weak EF-0 tornado touched down in Kent on April 21st. It was the earliest tornado on record for Connecticut! An EF-0 tornado touched down in Somers on July 18th. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Thompson on August 19th.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.