TONIGHT…
Autumn has arrived as the fall season officially began at 3:21 this afternoon. On this very first day, Connecticut is caught between high pressure over th Canadian Maritimes and a cold front that is slowly approaching the region from the west. The result is a south to southeasterly flow of moist, humid air. Therefore, there will be the chance for a shower throughout the night and perhaps some spotty drizzle. Patchy fog is possible, as well. It is going to be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s and lower 70s.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
The air will remain quite humid through the end of the week. Meanwhile, the cold front will remain to the west of Connecticut through tomorrow, then it will slowly pass through the state on Friday. That means our unsettled pattern continues. Like today, showers will be spotty tomorrow and there may be a few breaks in the clouds. It is going to be warm with highs running above average, peaking 75-80. Downpours and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow night into Friday. Storms that develop could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has included all of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for damaging wind on Friday. Temperatures to close out the week will only reach 70 to 75.
Showers end Friday afternoon west to east. Between now and then, most of the state should receive 0.5-1.5” of rain, but locally higher amounts of up to 2” are possible.
On the heels of the front, drier air will gradually overspread the state Friday on a westerly breeze --- so by the evening, it will start to feel a bit more comfortable.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FALL…
The first half of the weekend will be quite nice with a partly to mostly sunny sky. The humidity will continue to drop, but the air will be warm with highs 75-80 Saturday afternoon. At night, it will be clear to partly cloudy and cool with lows in the 50s.
Sunday should be partly sunny with highs in the 70s. The morning will be dry, but a disturbance may swing through the state during the afternoon, and it could stir up a few showers.
Showers will end Sunday night, then the clouds will clear away. Temperatures will drop to near 50 by dawn.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday is shaping up to be a nice day. Sunshine will mix with some clouds during the afternoon and temperatures will peak in the mid-70s.
Low pressure could move into New England on Tuesday. If that happens, there will be a chance for showers and potentially a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday should be partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler with highs 70-75.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
