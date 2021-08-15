EARLY WEEK…
High pressure will peak today. Normally we would expect mostly sunny skies, but I think there will be plenty of high clouds. Nonetheless, it will be a beautiful summer day with relatively low dew points. Rain will be out of the question. Temperatures will climb to near average in the lower 80s.
LATE WEEK…
Northwest flow will try to hang on for Tuesday, but this will ultimately be a transition day to heat and humidity. Temperatures will be close to average from start to finish. However, the morning low will be noticeably milder. A low to our north will close in on New England by the evening, so we can expect some showers late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
The southwest flow will be in place for Wednesday ensuring that we once again feel the intense mid-summer humidity. This will make the apparent temperature feel about 90 in the afternoon! Showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Timing the path of Fred’s moisture will continue to change, but for now, we can expect tropical moisture to arrive on Thursday. This will yield heavy rain and thunderstorms for portions of the Northeast with potential flooding concerns. The moisture should back off and the temperatures should climb higher on Friday. Heat indices could reach the mid-90s. There will be additional chances for showers and thunderstorms.
The summer ridge pattern will largely stay the same through the weekend. The humidity, heat, and rain will be more forgiving. The dew points should get knocked down for Saturday and Sunday. Isolated thunderstorms and slightly above average temperatures can be expected next weekend.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 15th, there have been 20 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 4 days in August. Through the 15th of August last year, there were 35 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
