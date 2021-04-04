EASTER SUNDAY..
This morning started off chilly with most temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. Winds were mostly calm and a blanket of clouds covered most of the sky. But those clouds will break away as we head towards this afternoon and temperatures will be right on mark for this time of year in the mid- 50s! Breezy N/ NW winds will increase through the afternoon. It will overall be a nice mix of sun and clouds for any outdoor activities and skies will really clear out towards the evening.
There is still an ELEVATED RISK of brush fire spread this afternoon into early evening due to recently dry conditions, NW winds that could gust up to 20 MPH and low relative humidity.
Tonight temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s in most locations. Skies will be mostly clear and there will be a light breeze that will pick up heading into Monday.
MONDAY, TUESDAY, & WEDNESDAY…
Overall it will be a nice spring-like week ahead!
As we see a lot of sunshine on Monday, NW winds will also pick up and could gust up to 40 MPH + in some locations! With that, continued low humidity, and dry conditions we once again have the chance for an elevated fire risk. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
However as we head towards Tuesday, temperatures will top out into the low 60s- so it's finally t-shirt weather once again! Northerly winds could also be breezy and it will be bright and sunny out.
Our dry stretch continues as we head towards Wednesday with a little more cloud cover and high temperatures that bounce back up into the 60s.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
Clouds will continue to build as we head through Thursday but any chance of a rain shower really holds off until Friday. Inland temperatures will be near/ at 60 degrees.
Skies will be mostly overcast for Friday and we can't rule out the chance of a rain shower. But the next chance of rain looks like Saturday at this point according to the GFS model. The European model predicts that this precipitation with stay far to the west and south of us. Temperatures on Saturday are expected to remain in the 50s. Stay tuned for the latest updates!
Lorin Richardson
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
