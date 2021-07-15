NOON UPDATE...
It's so nice to see the sun! And have an entire day of NOT tracking showers and storms on Live Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler! Enjoy.
It's heating up outside. Currently it's 86 in East Hartford, 85 in Woodbridge, and 80 in Groton. The humidity is very high so that's making it feel even hotter. Current heat index values are in the lower 90s.
Tomorrow is forecast to be even hotter, under partly sunny skies. Slight chance of an afternoon storm.
Enjoy the day!
----previous discussion---
TODAY & TOMORROW…
Get ready for some heat! Temperatures will likely reach or exceed 90 degrees away from the coast this afternoon. The humidity will be high as well with dew points 70-75. Despite the sultry conditions, the risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be quite low. Morning fog will give way to a partly to mostly sunny day.
Tomorrow will be partly sunny, hot and humid. In fact, it should be the hottest day of the week with highs 90-95. A cold front will come close enough to bring a shower or thunderstorm risk during the afternoon and evening, but it looks like the storms will be isolated or widely scattered.
The record high for today, July 15th, for the Greater Hartford Area is 100 degrees, set in 1995. That record will remain intact. The record high for tomorrow, July 16th, is 96 degrees, set in 1983. There is a slight chance that record will be challenged. For now, we are forecasting a high of 93 degrees. Today and tomorrow will be the 14th and 15th day this year with a high of at least 90 degrees for the Greater Hartford area. The hottest day so far this year was June 29th, when the temperature soared to 99 degrees.
THE WEEKEND…
The cold front will stall or slowly move across Southern New England on Saturday. That means showers and thunderstorms are likely. With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, heavy downpours will be possible at some point. That is not good news given this has already been one of the wettest Julys on record. As of yesterday, this July is the 4th wettest on record over the last 116 years! Highs on Saturday should range from 80-85.
There are some signs the front will shift to Coastal New England on Sunday. If that happens, we could end up with a mainly dry day, and the humidity should drop to slightly more comfortable levels. Still, a shower can’t be ruled out and we still expect more clouds than sun. It should be seasonably warm with highs in the low and middle 80s.
NEXT WEEK…
With the front stalled offshore and a developing wave of low pressure, there will be the possibly of showers on Monday. However, there should be lengthy periods of dry weather too. Monday should be mostly cloudy with highs in the low and middle 80s.
A cold front will move into New England on Tuesday and Wednesday. That means there will be the risk for showers and thunderstorms both days. Tuesday should be quite warm with highs 85-90. Wednesday may be a bit cooler with highs 80-85.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
