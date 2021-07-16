TODAY, 7/16/21…
Today will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will range from the 80s at the beaches to the lower 90s over interior portions of the state. The record high for July 16th for the Greater Hartford area is 96 degrees, set in 1983. This record should remain safe, but the temperature could come within 3 degrees. We are forecasting a high of 93. Today will be the 14th day this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest day so far this year was June 29th when the high was 99 degrees.
A cold front will come close enough to bring a shower or thunderstorm risk during this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central and Northern Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for damaging winds. However, it looks like the storms will be isolated or widely scattered, which means many towns will not get one.
THE WEEKEND…
The cold front will stall or slowly move across Southern New England tomorrow. That means showers and thunderstorms are likely. With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, heavy downpours will be possible at some point. That’s not welcome news given this has already been one of the wettest Julys on record. As of yesterday, this July is now the 4th wettest over the last 116 years of record keeping! Total rainfall, month-to-date, is 8.23” at Bradley International. Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s, and the air will remain quite humid.
There are some signs the front will shift to Coastal New England on Sunday. If that happens, we could end up with a mainly dry day, and the humidity would drop to slightly more comfortable levels. There is also a chance the front will stall closer to Connecticut, and that would increase the risk for showers and thunder. There is conflicting information among the forecast guidance models, and that means our confidence level in Sunday’s forecast is low. For now, we are forecasting a chance for showers in the morning, then partly to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon with a renewed chance for showers. Highs should range from 80-85. We’ll keep you updated if there are any changes for better or worse!
NEXT WEEK…
With the front stalled offshore and a developing wave of low pressure, there will be the possibly of showers on Monday. However, there should be lengthy periods of dry weather too. Monday should be partly sunny with highs in the low and middle 80s.
A cold front will move into New England on Tuesday and Wednesday. That means there will be the risk for showers and thunderstorms both days. Tuesday should be quite warm with highs 85-90. Wednesday may be slightly cooler with highs in the 80s.
At this point, it looks like Thursday will be dry with partly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures. Highs should be in the mid to upper 80s.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
