THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
Here we go.. The heat is on as we head towards this weekend! We started off this morning with a good amount of patchy fog. There is a DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 9 AM for New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties where visibility could be 1 mile or less. Overall, in some areas through the morning our visibility was 0. There is also an AIR QUALITY ALERT from 10AM today to 10 PM tomorrow along the shoreline. Temperatures are in the 60s and muggy conditions continue through today.
As the fog burns off, the sunshine will really come through this Saturday! Highs will be in the lower 90s inland and the 80s along the shoreline- we could see highs in the upper 70s in the SE corner of the state. It will be breezy and possibly a perfect beach day- but the UV Index will be an 8 so make sure you continue to apply sunscreen and hydrate!
We are keeping track to see if we will see record warmth this weekend. It doesn't look like Hartford has too much of a chance for today with a previous record high of 96 degrees, set in 1925. Bridgeport may be possible with a previous record of 86 degrees in 1953.
Tonight will be mild and mostly clear in the mid- upper 60s.
Another hot and humid day is on tap for tomorrow!! We are forecasting highs 90-95 over interior portions of the state. The record high for June 6th is also 96 degrees, set in 1925. Sunday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s again.
NEXT WEEK…
The summertime heat and humidity rolls on into the first half of our week! On Monday, we are expecting it to be officially our first heat wave of 2021. A heat wave becomes official after 3 consecutive days have high temperatures of 90 degrees or higher. We are expecting highs anywhere from 90-95 inland and in the upper 80s along the shoreline. Monday will be mostly sunny but there is a chance of some storms/ showers in the afternoon.
Tuesday is a repeat of Monday.. sunny, very muggy and highs in the 90s inland- another chance of storms/ showers in the afternoon. Later on Wednesday it looks like a backdoor cold front will move through. That could produce some more thunderstorms and rain, but humidity and temperatures will drop heading into Thursday.
Friday high temperatures continue to dip into the 70s. It looks like a coastal low will stay to the south of us for now and models are forecasting mostly dry conditions. Stay tuned!
Lorin Richardson
MAY 2021 AND THE METEOROLOGICAL SPRING…
May went into the record books as a wet and slightly cooler than normal month. This was in large part due to the rainy and unseasonably chilly we had over the Memorial Day weekend. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 59.8 degrees, which is only 0.2 degrees cooler than normal. Total rainfall for May was 5.83”, which is 2.04” above normal. The highest temperature was 90 degrees, which occurred on the 22nd and 26th. The lowest was 38 degrees on the 13th. The high temperature on the 29th was only 49 degrees, which is a new record for the coldest high for that date. The high of 50 degrees on the 30th was also a new daily record.
For the meteorological spring (March, April, May), the average temperature was 50.6 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Total precipitation for the season was 11.09”, which is 0.39” below normal. There was only 0.1” of snow in March, which is also the total for the season. That is 10.4” below normal! These statistics are for the Greater Hartford Area.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
