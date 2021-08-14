SATURDAY..
We are officially in our 3rd heat wave of the year after yesterday's high temperature of 75 degrees in the Hartford area! That's when 3 consecutive days have a high temperature of 90 degrees or more. Today there is potential to continue that trend with a forecasted high temperature of 90 degrees. If that happens today, the tally of days with a high of at least 90 degrees will increase to 21 for 2021!
This morning has already been a hot and humid start! Dewpoints across the state are mostly in the 70s and temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. We have some light showers passing through Litchfield county. But if you are tired of the heat, we will see some relief for later today and afterwards as a cold front slides through our state. With that frontal passage, we can expect some scattered showers and even isolated storms this afternoon. The Eastern portion of our state has the greatest threat with a marginal risk of strong to severe storms. Once that passes, the temperatures and humidity will drop dramatically and tonight our temps will bottom out near/ at 60 degrees in the Hartford area with partly cloudy skies.
TOMORROW..
You will feel a noticeable change in the air for tomorrow morning. Dry and cooler air has moved into the state and high temperatures will be in the mid 80s. High pressure will provide a good amount of sunshine. It will be a perfect day! Tomorrow night low temperatures will be near/at 60 degrees.
NEXT WEEK…
As high pressure remains in control, we will see a really nice stretch of days for early week! Monday & Tuesday will be dry, comfortable and overall just nice with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday & Thursday our pattern shifts to more humidity and temperatures in the upper 80s, some pop up showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon are possible.
Friday should be partly sunny, hot and humid. Temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 90 degrees. There may be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon.
Lorin Richardson
----------------------------------------
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 13th, there have been 20 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 4 days in August. Through the 13th of August last year, there were 34 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.