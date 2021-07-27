THE FINAL DAYS OF JULY…
We are now in an **AIR QUALITY ALERT** until 11 PM tonight for our entire state state with the exception of Litchfield County. Skies are expected to be hazy and smoky this afternoon again from the jet stream filtering that air in from the western wildfires. Anyone with respiratory issues is encouraged to limit exposure outside.
It's our last week of July and today will be the last very hot day! Inland high temperatures will be near/ at 90 degrees and shoreline areas will be in the upper 80s. As of noon, our temperatures are in the low- mid 80s and dewpoints are in the upper 50s- mid 60s (pleasant and a little muggy in some areas). Later tonight, we have the chance for storms and some could be strong to severe (we are currently in the marginal risk category for most of our state, a slight slice of a greater risk in areas bordering Massachusetts). The greatest storms are expected in western mass. If we do see any of these storms, they will be isolated but could produce damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.
Showers are expected to linger into tomorrow morning with a chance of an isolated storm. However, as we get towards the afternoon showers should diminish and the sun will come out with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be about ten degrees cooler- near/ at 80 degrees.
We are watching another cold front for Thursday that could bring another round of showers and storms. Highs will still remain below average in the low 80s, but the dewpoints will increase and feel muggy at times.
As we head towards Friday, the winds shift towards the Northwest and drier air will filter in. Friday may be breezy, but overall a fantastic day with mostly sunny skies and a comfortable feel! Highs will continue in the low 80s and into Saturday morning our low temperatures drop into the 50s!
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday looks like the best day of the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low 80s inland, upper 70s along the shore and we will see a good amount of sunshine. A great day for the beach!
Sunday has the chance for some more showers and storms with yet another cold front passing through. Humidity will increase and temperatures will get up into the mid-80s inland, upper 70s along the shoreline.
The last time we had a dry weekend (Saturday & Sunday) was over the last weekend of June (the 26th and 27th).
Meteorologist Scot Haney & Lorin Richardson
----------------------------------------
JULY RAIN…
So far, at Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there has been measurable rain on 17 of the 26 days this month. The total, to date, stands at 9.87” …making July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and they date back to 1905). If an additional 1.38” falls over the next 5 days, the month would go into the books as the wettest July on record!
SOMERS TORNADO…
On Sunday evening (July 18th), a tornado traveled through the town of Somers. The National Weather Service estimated the wind to have reached 80 mph, classifying it as an EF-0 tornado. It was on the ground from 6:11 to 6:18pm and covered a distance of 1.9 miles (at a point, was 75 yards wide). There was damage, but fortunately no injuries.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
