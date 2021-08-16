THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s, expect a very pleasant evening with temperatures slowly dropping through the 70s. They’ll bottom out in the low to mid-60s as clouds increase overnight.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Humidity soon increases as do our chances for rain. As high pressure moves offshore, we’ll end up seeing more clouds than sunshine tomorrow, but we’ll remain dry. Dew point values climb back into the 60s as a southwesterly flow develops, so it will be a tad muggier compared to today. The normal high is 84 and we’ll likely fall short of that tomorrow. Where cloud cover is more prevalent over western CT, temps may struggle to reach 80. Meanwhile, over eastern CT where there could be more breaks in the clouds, temps could peak in the lower 80s.
Wednesday, we anticipate a cloudier day with noticeably higher humidity. Also, by late in the day some spotty showers can’t be ruled out.
The best chance for rain comes Wednesday night into Thursday, as an area of low pressure and a warm front head in our direction from the southwest. At the same time, there’s a potential for some heavier rain as the remnants of Fred are drawn northward. We could use some rain --- after the 3rd wettest July on record, August has been rather dry. To date, for the Hartford Area, only 0.80” of rain has been received, a deficit of 1.55” …meanwhile, only 0.35” has fallen at Bridgeport, 1.75” below normal for the month so far.
FRIDAY, AND THE WEEKEND…
As we close out the week, and over the upcoming weekend, anticipate seasonably warm and humid weather with chances for isolated thunderstorms each afternoon with the daytime heating. So as of now, Saturday and Sunday don’t appear to be entirely dry, but at the same time neither day should be a washout.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday, we expect a continuation of the warm and humid weather from the weekend, with a chance for afternoon storms.
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 15th, there have been 20 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 4 days in August. Through the 15th of August last year, there were 35 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
