****A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for all of CT today through 10am tomorrow morning ****
TODAY…
Mostly cloudy skies will prevail during the day today, with some scattered showers that could freeze on contact, so be extra careful as you move throughout the state. While we're not expecting too much precipitation during the day, the storm will ramp up this evening and tonight through tomorrow morning. The evening rush could be tricky with slick roads, so exercise caution and keep those speeds down.
TONIGHT/TOMORROW MORNING...
We're expecting the storm to ramp up tonight with some heavy precipitation here in the state. While the shoreline is likely to see plain rain, it's inland CT that will be dealing with ice, especially in Northern Litchfield and Hartford Counties. We're expecting up to .25 of accretion on trees and powerlines in that part of the state tonight through tomorrow morning. The storm will move out around 10am and 11am tomorrow morning, and we might even see some partial clearing late in the day.
MID TO LATE WEEK…
Wednesday will be a high-pressure day with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Road conditions will fully improve. Some patchy fog is possible in the morning.
Another storm will lift into Northern New England on Thursday. As of now, the storm should start off with snow followed by a small window of freezing rain. The timing could completely change on this storm, but we're confident that ultimately the storm will switch over to rain by Friday for most of the state. The Northwest Hills will hold on to some colder temperatures and therefore a wintry mix. Temperatures should climb into the 40s before crashing back down on Saturday. Saturday looks promising for fog formation with saturated soil and increasing pressure. Light winds should be enough to blow the fog away by mid-morning. Sunny skies and below average temperatures are expected on Sunday.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney
