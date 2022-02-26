THE LAST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
It is a cold and icy start this Saturday morning! Watch for slick spots after Winter Storm Cecilia yesterday brought several inches of snow and wintry mix to our state. Especially walkways, driveways, slushy surfaces and untreated side roads could be an issue heading out.
As of 4am, temperatures are only in the teens and low 20s along the shoreline. BUT with a NW breeze continuing to blow in anywhere from 5-15 MPH, it FEELS frigid-- only in the low teens, single digits and even subzero in northern spots.
The last weekend of February will definitely feel like winter! Highs today mostly won't get above freezing- in the low 30s. Our normal high temperature for February 26th is 41 degrees, so we are below average. At least, high pressure will bring bright sunshine through most of today. Skies will be clear some occasional cloud cover this afternoon.
Tonight, all that wintry precip could freeze again so watch out for slick conditions. Lows will bottom out in the upper teens/ low 20s.
Tomorrow morning will start off with a good amount of sunshine! But clouds will gradually build through the day and temperatures will bump up to closer to average, in the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be breezy with a west/ southwest wind. A front passing through later in the day could bring a couple scattered snow showers through the state, even some snow squalls are possible in northern locations. Those squalls could produce drastic reductions in visibility. Behind that front, very cold arctic air lags behind!
NEXT WEEK…
Monday is the coldest day of the week! Temperatures don't get out of the 20s and with a NW wind most of the day will only feel like it's in the single digits and teens.
In fact-- we even have a chance of breaking the current record low maximum temperature. The record right now stands on February 28th for Bradley at 22 degrees in 2014. This record will be in jeopardy for inland Connecticut, which is a rarity during a warming climate. We are expecting enough sun for temperatures to climb into the mid-20s. Pressure increases on Monday night and will keep the skies clear, and lows will drop into the teens and single digits.
The first day of March on Tuesday will bring in some milder air after a very cold start! Skies will be partly sunny and highs will climbs back into the upper 30s with a breeze. The next weak disturbance on Tuesday night will bring flurries but not accumulating snow. This will increase the winds for the second half of the day and bring some flurries.
After maybe a couple spot snow showers heading into Wednesday morning, will be partly sunny. Thursday and Friday also look quiet with seasonal or slightly below average temperatures near/ at 40 degrees with a decent amount of sunshine. The weekend could bring some rain showers.. stay tuned!
Lorin Richardson
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(10) comments
OMG. I heard the snow could be ankle deep before its over! Should we panic buy now, or later tonight?
Idiots in wannabe race cars ??? Please expand on your derogatory comment please ,young lady .
OMG - sooo need more of these Winter Storms. Found such improved sleep and felt better rested NOT HAVING TO LISTEN TO IDIOTS AND THEIR LITTLE WANNABE RACECARS blatting away (as if it were to anyone's benefit)
C'mon wintery winterness.
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.