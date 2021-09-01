NOON HOUR UPDATE..
While we have rain in the state as of 12pm, we can expect more of the same through the afternoon hours (light to at times moderate). The MAIN event, with heavy rain and concern for flooding comes AFTER sunset, ramping up overnight and lasting to around daybreak tomorrow. There is also the possibility, like with most tropical systems, that a brief tornado could develop (for us the timing would overnight, and near the shoreline). Regardless, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect state/region-wide through midday tomorrow. We should easily see 2-5” of rain across CT, with the possibility of some 6-8” totals in spots.
Flooding concerns:
- Flash flooding of urban, typically prone areas
- Along/near streams, creeks, smaller rivers (they respond quickly to the heavy rain, rising rapidly)
- Basement
This is a substantial rain/flood threat for the state, not only because of the amount of rain that will likely fall… but the risk is enhanced due to the recent rain from Fred and Henri, saturating the ground. The water won’t have anywhere to go… and rivers are already running quite high.
The rain quickly ends tomorrow morning from west to east. By lunchtime, we could see rays of sunshine.
The week then wraps upon a cool, comfortable and bright note.
When it comes to the Holiday weekend, our forecast is on track. Saturday looks gorgeous (70s), Sunday an isolated shower/storm can’t be ruled out (but it won’t be a washout), then Labor Day looks seasonably warm (low 80s).
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------------------------
IDA'S REMNANTS...
A FLOOD FLASH WATCH is in effect for the entire state, from this afternoon through early Thursday afternoon.
September is starting off with a continued pattern of rain! We had the 3rd wettest Meteorological Summer (June, July, August) on record, and 4th wettest August with both Henri and remnants of Fred impacting our state. Since the ground is already saturated, another soaking from Ida's remnants puts us in a very dangerous situation with flooding.
As the day goes on and Ida continues to bring tropical moisture to our state, moderate to heavy rainfall will develop through the afternoon and evening with some downpours. Temperatures today only peak near 70. For comparison, our normal high for September 1st (which marks the beginning of meteorological fall) is 81 degrees!
Overall, we are expecting Ida's remnants to produce anywhere from 2-5" of rainfall and localized amounts could add up from 6-8"! The heaviest bulk of precipitation comes tonight into early tomorrow morning. Basement flooding, poor drainage & river, creek and stream flooding are major concerns. We also are at a high risk of excessive rainfall which means again this flooding could be hazardous, perhaps life-threatening. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a risk area for strong to severe storms for the southern half of our state. This means an isolated damaging wind gust or even an isolated tornado is possible.
After the bulk of precipitation passes in the morning , the rest of tomorrow looks quiet! We'll see rays of sunshine by midday, increasing from west to east. Temperatures remain below average, topping out in the 70s. A northwesterly breeze will usher drier air into the state.
Thursday night temperatures will bottom out in the 50s -- making for a perfect evening and great for sleeping with the windows open!
FRIDAY…
Friday will feel fall-like, overall a perfect day to get outside! There will be a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 70s.
THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…
As high pressure settles into our region, the holiday weekend looks beautiful for the most part!
Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some moisture will move in on Sunday, and conditions will be a bit muggier as high pressure moves offshore allowing a southerly flow to develop. An approaching cold front could stir up a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon or Sunday evening.
The cold front will move away to the east of New England Sunday night and that will set us up for a nice Labor Day! The sky will be partly sunny, and the air should turn less humid. There will only be a slight chance for a shower. Highs should reach the lower 80s.
TUESDAY…
It is shaping up to be a warm day for early September. Temperatures will rise into the 80s under a partly sunny sky. There is a chance for some showers.
----------------------------------
HENRI RECAP...
Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15pm Sunday as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Vernon hit the rainfall jackpot with a report of 6.02" and another report of 6.5". Rainfall totals increased Monday with additional rainfall and tropical downpours. The peak wind gust reported in the state on Sunday was 53 mph in Groton.
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HURRICANE BOB…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 30 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 31st, there have been 24 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 8 days in August. By this time last year, there were already 39 days with a high of at least 90 degrees (achieving the record for most 90-degree days in a year)!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
