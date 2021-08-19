THE REST OF TODAY…
The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred brought tropical downpours and a few thunderstorms to the state this morning. Rain totals were greatest in and around the Hartford Metro Area, where 3 to 5" of rain were received, leading to flooded roads and basements. Also, with plenty of shear in the lower levels of the atmosphere, a tornado possibly touched down in northeastern CT (near Thompson) in the 10 o'clock hour. The threat for more, widespread heavy rain is over... however, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible in an isolated nature this afternoon.
It's still going to feel tropical with dew point values in the low and mid-70s. On the thermometer, highs today will range from 80-85. However, it will feel much warmer due to the stifling humidity.
Any lingering showers will end this evening. The air will remain mild and muggy with lows around 70 at night, give or take a few degrees.
Prior to today's heavy rain, and after the 3rd wettest July on record, August has been quite dry. To date, for the Hartford Area, only 0.80” of rain has been received, and the deficit has grown to 1.83”. Meanwhile, only 0.35” has fallen in Bridgeport this month, a deficit of 2.02”.
FRIDAY…
There is a good chance we’ll squeeze in dry weather to end the week. Tomorrow should be partly sunny, humid, and hotter with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Due to the high humidity, the heat index (what you feel) will certainly be in the 90s.
THE WEEKEND…
For now, we believe Saturday will be ok. We are forecasting a partly sunny sky and the possibility of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The air will be warm and humid with highs in the 80s.
The risk for showers, thunderstorms, and a gusty wind will be on the rise late Sunday and Sunday night. It all depends on the track of Henri. As of 11am, it's a strong tropical storm located about 800 miles south of Nantucket. Strengthening is likely and Henri should reach hurricane status by tomorrow. The latest projected path from the National Hurricane Center brings the tropical system at near hurricane strength near southeastern New England Sunday. This is something we’ll have to watch very closely. At the very minimum, Henri will cause dangerous surf, large swells and rip currents to ocean facing beaches.
We’ll keep you updated as new information comes into the Early Warning Forecast Center!
NEXT WEEK…
Whether we get a glancing blow or something worse, impacts from Henri could last into Monday. At this point, we are forecasting a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs should be in the lower 80s, and the humidity will remain high.
The is little doubt Henri will be gone by Tuesday. It should be a partly sunny, hot day with highs around 90. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible.
Wednesday could be even hotter with highs in the lower 90s. The sky should be partly sunny. For now, we are not expecting showers and thunderstorms.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Scot Haney
----------------------------------------
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 18th, there have been 21 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 5 days in August. Through the 18th of August last year, there were 35 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.