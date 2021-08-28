FRIDAY RECAP, OUR 4th HEAT WAVE…
In part of the country, a heat wave is defined as 3 consecutive days of highs 90-degrees or greater. As of 3pm yesterday, the temperature hit at least 90 (at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area) to make our 4th heat wave of the year official. This marks the 8th time this month and 24th time this year to hit or surpass 90!
THE WEEKEND...
The last weekend of August is upon us, and weather-wise, it won’t be horrible (the forecast looks better than it once did). The front that triggered thunderstorms yesterday afternoon and evening has stalled to our southwest. With Connecticut’s location relative to clockwise flow around high pressure centered over Northern New England, an easterly flow will allow for a cooler and less humid day. However, this also translates to more clouds than sunshine. While some showers will be possible this morning (especially across southwestern CT, closest to the stalled boundary), as the day progresses, they should tend to wind down/end. By no means are we forecasting a washout as most of the time, across much of the state, will be dry. Temperatures will be dramatically cooler, as they only peak in the mid-70s … that’s about 15° cooler than today and below the average high of 82!
Tomorrow should be dry. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures trend warmer, to seasonal levels. They should top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. As the stalled boundary begins to work back to the northeast across the region as a warm front, the humidity ticks up a bit later in the day.
NEXT WEEK...
In the wake of the warm front, next week starts briefly warm and humid. Temperatures Monday top out in the mid-80s. We’ll see more clouds than sun with a chance for late day rain/storms as another cold front heads into Southern New England. Tuesday, as of now, looks dry and warm with lower humidity. Then by Wednesday, highs are back in the 70s with a chance for showers/storms that last into Thursday. The midweek rain appears to have a connection to Ida, as remnants could ride along a stalled offshore frontal boundary. We’ll be monitoring this evolving situation closely as additional heavy rain could renew flooding concerns. Ida has strengthened to hurricane status and is forecast to make a Louisiana landfall Sunday, as a category 3 or 4 storm. Sunday, August 29th, happens to be the 16th anniversary of Katrina’s landfall.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
HENRI RECAP...
Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15pm Sunday as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Vernon hit the rainfall jackpot with a report of 6.02" and another report of 6.5". Rainfall totals increased Monday with additional rainfall and tropical downpours. The peak wind gust reported in the state on Sunday was 53 mph in Groton.
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HURRICANE BOB…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 30 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 26th, there have been 24 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 8 days in August. By this time last year, there were already 39 days with a high of at least 90 degrees (achieving the record for most 90-degree days in a year)!
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
