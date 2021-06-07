****A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Hartford and Tolland Counties until 8pm this evening****
TODAY, 6/7/21
Heat Advisories are in effect through 8 PM this evening. Tolland County was included with Hartford County. These areas are most likely to have several hours of heat indices over 95 degrees. Other inland areas will be close to this mark. For anyone working outside today, make sure you’re frequently drinking water and seek shade when possible. High pressure overhead will slowly shift eastward allowing dew points to rise and potentially allow a couple brief showers. The most likely location of those showers are west of I-84.
Tomorrow is rinse and repeat. Once again, it's going to be another hot day with temps pushing into the lower 90s. The heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s, so take it nice and easy tomorrow as well! There's also a chance for some passing showers, just like today.
Like tomorrow, Wednesday is going to be another hot one, with temps pushing close to the 90 degree mark. We're also expecting showers and possibly a thunderstorm during the afternoon Wednesday. This will help break the heat back for Thursday. While it's going to be warm on Thursday, in the low 80s, it's not going to be as hot as the Monday through Wednesday timeframe.
Friday looks delightful with partly to mostly sunny skies and much cooler temperatures! We're expecting highs in the mid 70s. How awesome is that?
The forecast looks ideal for the upcoming weekend. Dew points should stay low. Temperatures should be near average in the mid to upper 70s. The chance for rain looks low. It could be back-to-back beach weekends. This one will be much more comfortable though!
MAY 2021 AND THE METEOROLOGICAL SPRING…
May went into the record books as a wet and slightly cooler than normal month. This was in large part due to the rainy and unseasonably chilly we had over the Memorial Day weekend. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 59.8 degrees, which is only 0.2 degrees cooler than normal. Total rainfall for May was 5.83”, which is 2.04” above normal. The highest temperature was 90 degrees, which occurred on the 22nd and 26th. The lowest was 38 degrees on the 13th. The high temperature on the 29th was only 49 degrees, which is a new record for the coldest high for that date. The high of 50 degrees on the 30th was also a new daily record.
For the meteorological spring (March, April, May), the average temperature was 50.6 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Total precipitation for the season was 11.09”, which is 0.39” below normal. There was only 0.1” of snow in March, which is also the total for the season. That is 10.4” below normal! These statistics are for the Greater Hartford Area.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
