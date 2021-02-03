NOON HOUR UPDATE...
For the rest of today, we’ll see an abundance of cloud cover… at the same time, isolated snow showers will dot the state. As they move thru, they could produce enough snow to create slick spots on untreated surfaces. Temps top out in the low to mid-30s.
Tomorrow still looks to be dry, brighter… and a bit milder. Under a mostly sunny sky, temps reach 35-40.
As we close out the week, rain and snow showers are likely Friday… this is NOT a major event, by any means.
The weekend, a BIG update here:
While our forecast for Saturday is on track with dry, seasonable weather; Sunday could also be dry! The latest model runs now keep the coastal storm OFFshore. We’re still several days out an this could change, but for now… it’s a miss.
Mark
----------------------------------
THIS MORNING…
We had some light snow fall in certain areas of the state overnight and you might be waking up to some slick conditions, so please be careful driving around this morning.
TODAY, 2/3/21…
The center of Winter Storm Cooper will be near the coast of New England today. However, the impact it will have on Connecticut won’t be too bad. The sky will be mostly cloudy and there will be a chance for occasional snow showers. Any accumulation of snow that does occur should be minimal. There will be a brisk northerly wind too with gusts to 25-35 mph at times. Watch out for icy spots this morning due to refreezing and that light snow we had overnight! Today will be seasonably cold with highs mostly in the middle 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.
The clouds will clear away tonight, and the mercury will dip into the 20s.
THURSDAY…
By tomorrow, Winter Storm Cooper will be completely gone! Yeah! This will allow a ridge of high pressure to move into New England from the west. We expect mostly sunny skies and the air will be slightly milder with highs 35-40. A northwesterly breeze could gust to over 20 mph at times.
Tomorrow night will start out clear, but clouds will overspread the state before dawn Friday. Before the clouds arrive, temperatures should dip into the teens and lower 20s.
FRIDAY…
A cold front will move into New England by late in the day. In advance of the front, there will be a southerly flow of slightly milder air. Temperatures should reach 40-45 across much of the state. The front will bring plenty of clouds and a period of wet snow and rain. There may be some accumulation of snow in the hills, but for most of the state there will be little or no snow accumulation.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
The first half of the weekend will be nice. Saturday will be partly sunny, breezy, and seasonably cold with highs in the 30s.
As of this morning, both models, the GFS and the European Model have a storm missing us on Sunday. For now, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies and a gusty northeast wind. Highs should be held to the low and middle 30s. This forecast is highly subject to change, but we will keep you updated over the coming days as new information comes into the Early Warning Forecast Center.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly sunny, windy, and cold with highs in the 20s. There is the potential for very cold weather on Tuesday. Morning lows could be in the single digits, and afternoon highs could range from 20-25. At least we expect a quiet day with mostly sunny skies.
WINTER STORM COOPER RECAP…
Winter Storm Cooper dumped 10-19” of snow on most of the state. It appears Danbury hit the jackpot with 19” of snow! Winds gusted to over 50 mph in some coastal communities. Blizzard conditions occurred in Waterbury and Bridgeport for several hours. That means (for at least 3 consecutive hours) there were sustained winds or frequent gusts to 35 mph or higher, and the visibility was reduced to a ¼ mile or less due to falling snow or blowing snow. Record daily snowfall also occurred in several locations. 11.7” of snow fell at Bradley International Airport yesterday, which is a new record for February 1st. 15.2” of snow fell in Bridgeport yesterday, which is also a February 1st record. It was also a top 10 snowstorm for Bridgeport!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
