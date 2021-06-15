NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Today will be a bit brighter and also milder than yesterday, with temps topping out between 75 and 80. We’ll also run the risk for isolated showers/storms this afternoon into the early evening hours. In fact, at 12pm some showers were beginning to pop up across the state. They should be spotty in nature (hit or miss), not every community will get one. Where they do develop, rain could be heavy with lightning and a gusty wind.
After today, we’re in for a stretch of dry, bright, comfortably warm weather. Highs will be within a few degrees of 80 Wednesday and Thursday with lower humidity. Friday, the humidity is low but temps should warm into the mid-80s.
The weekend forecast is on track. Saturday will be warm and muggier with a chance for afternoon/evening storms. Then Father’s Day, which happens to also be the summer solstice, should feature lower humidity with highs 80 to 85, under a mostly sunny sky.
Mark
----------------------------------------------
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Our Tuesday should be warmer than yesterday, but continued unsettled. We’re starting out cloudy and damp, but as the day progress the clouds should break up. With sunshine, temperatures should peak between 75 and 80 during the afternoon leading to greater instability. With cold air aloft and the daytime heating, we’ll see the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms that develop could be strong (possibly severe) with gusty wind and small hail being the main concerns.
By tomorrow, we’re back in a dry, less humid pattern as high pressure builds into the region. We’ll enjoy a lot of sunshine with temperatures reaching the upper 70s (which is normal for this time of year), with lower humidity. Thursday, expect more of the same with highs near 80. Friday, we’ll end the week dry with even warmer weather, right now we’re forecasting highs between 80 and 85. It will also be breezy.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend is looking pretty good for Dad. Saturday will be breezy and quite warm (mid-80s away from the Sound) with higher humidity. In advance of a cold front, there will also be the possibility of thunderstorms later in the day. Behind the front, for Father’s Day, it will be dry and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be comfortably warm, in the 80s, but with lower humidity.
NEXT WEEK…
Currently Monday appears to feature dry, but warm weather with highs in the 80s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.