THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The forecast is trending nicer for Connecticut in the near-term. The front expected tonight should be slower and eventually stall over Massachusetts. Strong thunderstorms are expected in Massachusetts and New York. Isolated thunderstorms are expected along the CT/MA border between roughly 2 to 4 am. It’s not out of the question we could get severe gusts, but the threat mainly lies to the west and north. Folks in the northern counties may hear some thunder tonight. Elsewhere, little to no rain is expected.
EARLY WEEK…
The cold front will eventually make it through the state and give us dry, comfortable air for Monday. Temperatures will climb to the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will briefly grow on Tuesday, and there may be some patchy fog in the morning. Tuesday will be another gorgeous day with low dew points. The morning low on Tuesday will be noticeably cooler. Skies will be partly sunny. Eventually, some showers and thunderstorms will push into Western Connecticut after dark.
Isolated showers will be possible for Wednesday, as well. Temperatures will once again be above average in the mid-80s. The humidity will be higher.
NEXT WEEK…
Moisture and rain chances will increase on Thursday. This will be our best shot at rain for the week. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast, and temperatures will be slightly above average. Showers could last into Friday depending on how big of a push of tropical moisture we get.
This upcoming weekend should turn out to be nice. Signs are pointing to partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Cloud cover may be a bit more expansive on Sunday. There is only a slight chance of rain through the weekend.
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN COVENTRY...
The National Weather Service surveyed damage caused by thunderstorms early yesterday morning, and they determined a weak tornado touched down in Coventry at approximately 4:10 am. It was an EF-0 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 75 mph. The maximum path width was 75 yards, and the path length was 0.75 miles. The tornado caused damage to trees, but no homes were damaged, and thankfully no one was injured!
We’ve now had 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this year. A weak EF-0 tornado touched down in Kent on April 21st. It was the earliest tornado on record for Connecticut! An EF-0 tornado touched down in Somers on July 18th. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Thompson on August 19th.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
