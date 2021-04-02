FRIDAY RECAP…
It felt like winter today with temperatures staying in the 30s! We almost tied a record for the coldest high temperature (record low max) for April 2nd. The record for the Greater Hartford Area is 34 degrees, set a long time ago in 1911. As of this writing, the high temperature was 35 degrees. However, the record for Bridgeport is 39 degrees, set in 1993. So far, the high today was 37 degrees!
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Clouds will clear way tonight and the wind will become light. Therefore, a cold day will turn into an even colder night. Temperatures hover in the 30s for a while this evening, but overnight lows will be in the 20s. The record low the Greater Hartford Area for tomorrow, April 3rd, is 17 degrees, set in 1954. The record low for Bridgeport is 20 degrees, also set in 1954. Temperatures are expected to remain above record levels, but it will certainly be cold enough!
THE EASTER WEEKEND…
Thanks to high pressure, the holiday weekend will begin on a pleasant note. The sky will be mostly sunny tomorrow, and there will be a light northwesterly breeze. After a very chilly morning, temperatures will reach the lower 50s during the afternoon. That is still a little cooler than normal. The normal, or average, high for April 3rd is 55 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
The sky will become partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow night. Lows will range from 30-36.
A weak disturbance will produce clouds and possibly a few isolated showers or sprinkles early Sunday morning. However, Sunday afternoon will be brighter with partly sunny skies. Plus, temperatures are expected to reach the middle 50s, which is very close to normal. By the way, sunrise on Easter Sunday will occur at 6:28 am.
NEXT WEEK…
A blocking pattern near Greenland will cause a storm to wobble (or retrograde) to the east of New England early next week. The storm could bring some rain and snow to portions of Northern New England. However, we are currently forecasting dry weather for Connecticut.
Mostly will be partly sunny and breezy. Highs will range from 55-60. Tuesday should be partly to mostly cloudy, but a bit milder with highs in the lower 60s.
Wednesday should be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant with highs 60-65.
A slow-moving storm and a warm front could bring a beneficial rain to Connecticut Thursday and Friday. That is the scenario we are going with for now, which is in line with the GFS guidance model. However, the European Model is forecasting dry weather both days, and the dry weather could last into the weekend. We’ll keep you updated!
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
