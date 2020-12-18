WINTER STORM BAILEY…
Our first named storm of the season brought heavy snow and a gusty wind to Connecticut. Snowfall across the state generally ranged from 8-16” and the wind gusted to 45 mph or higher. That caused some blowing and drifting in exposed locations. At least power outages were held to a minimum due to the dry nature of the snow.
Winter Storm Bailey is long gone, but it will remain breezy and cold. Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper teens, and the wind chill in some locations is in the single digits and teens.
TODAY…
The end of the week will be quiet! There's some lingering cloudiness this morning, but the sky will become mostly sunny. It’ll be breezy and cold with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. High pressure will crest over New England tonight. That means the wind will become very light, if not calm. With a clear sky and a fresh snow cover, we expect temperatures to drop to the coldest levels of the season, thus far. We are forecasting lows in the single digits! Readings near zero or even below zero will be possible in the normally colder locations. The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for December 19th is -3, set in 1942.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be nice and quiet. With high pressure in place, the sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. After a very cold morning, temperatures will reach 30-35 during the afternoon.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, and it won’t be too cold with lows 20-25.
A weak disturbance could bring a few scattered snow and rain showers to the state on Sunday. Despite a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures should rise well into the 30s to near 40 degrees.
CHRISTMAS WEEK…
We will be keeping an eye on a coastal storm for early next week. It could bring a period of snow or a wintry mix, but we’re not sure if that will happen on Monday or Tuesday. There is also a chance we’ll remain dry, but it is certainly something to watch. We are forecasting highs in the lower 40s Monday, and highs in the low and middle 40s on Tuesday.
Wednesday should be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.
A storm system will track to the west of Connecticut on Thursday, Christmas Eve Day. A southerly breeze will strengthen, and it will usher milder air into the state. Temperatures should reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll also have mostly cloudy skies, and there will be a chance for rain showers.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
