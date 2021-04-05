MONDAY, TUESDAY, & WEDNESDAY…
Today is close to red flag thresholds. Fire weather will be elevated with low humidity and a stiff afternoon breeze. Please don't burn things! The risk for brush fires is great. It's going to be a windy day today. We may even see a few areas reach 40 mph gusts. Storrs recorded a gust of 37mph, and 28mph in New Haven as of 11am.
Cloud cover should stay tucked away in Rhode Island and Massachusetts and we will enjoy a mostly sunny sky! Some clouds may spill into Eastern Connecticut by this evening.
Fire weather remains elevated tomorrow with more dry conditions. Winds will be weaker as pressure increases. Temperatures will also continue to be mild. Most of the state should reach 60 degrees.
Wednesday looks good too, with partly sunny skies and temps in the mid-60s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Thursday looks nice , with partly to mostly sunny skies and mild conditions once again! The morning lows won't be quite as chilly, and daytime highs should top out in the upper 60's away from the shore.
We will see periods of overcast or mostly cloudy skies Friday, but don't look for rain as it's going to be another dry day. There is a chance for showers on Saturday, but that's really the first opportunity to see any rain on the seven day forecast. And not all of our models are biting on this rain chance either. Temperatures will drop back to average for the weekend regardless of any rain chances. Sunday looks good with partly sunny skies.
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
