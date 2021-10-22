We'll transition to cooler weather in the near-term, then next week you'll need the umbrella with multiple chances for rain!
Technical Discussion: It's back to reality/autumn this weekend with cooler temps...
- Mark Dixon
- Updated
- Updated
- 3
Tags
- Ct Weather
- Wfsb Weather
- Rain
- Shower
- Cold Front
- Thunderstorm
- Meteorology
- Gust
- Wind
- Tornado
- Nutmeg State
- Low Pressure
- High Pressure
- Temperature
- Humidity
- Connecticut
- Daytime
- Cloud
- Weather
- High
- Storm
- Downpour
- Warning
- National Weather Service
- Breeze
- Southwest Wind
- Sunshine
- Sky
- Moisture
- Weekend
- Warm Front
- Dew Point
- Watch
- Hump Day
- Northeast
- Dry Air
- Low
- Fair Weather
- Fog
- Uncertainty
- Mark Dixon
- Washout
- Chance
- Front
- Afternoon
- Weather Conditions
- Maritimes
- Cloud Cover
- Air
- Forecast
- Rainfall
- Morning
- Sun
- Rain Shower
- Nighttime
- Hurricane Sam
- Sam
- Hurricane
- New England
- Jet Stream
- Atmosphere
- Autumn
- September
- Precipitation
- Greater Hartford Area
- Drizzle
- Sprinkle
- Flood
- Workweek
- Heating
- Threat
- Equivalent
- Prediction
- Low Pressure System
- October
- Cool
- Wet
- Record
- Storm System
- Discussion
- Temp
- Week
- Umbrella
Locations
Mark Dixon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
- Rob Polansky, Courtney Zieller
- Andrew Masse, Courtney Zieller
- By Eric Levenson, Taylor Romine, Leyla Santiago and Randi Kaye, CNN
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.