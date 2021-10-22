After ending the week mild with highs 65-70 (but cooler than the past couple of days), temps trend cooler for the weekend.

We'll transition to cooler weather in the near-term, then next week you'll need the umbrella with multiple chances for rain! 

(3) comments

Elad
Elad

The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.

Wils
Wils

Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).

thayes
thayes

It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.

