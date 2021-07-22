THE REST OF THE WEEK...
In the wake of a cold front that moved through yesterday, today will feature a refreshing change! Temperatures will only peak near 80 degrees, several degrees below average for late July (normal high is 86). Thanks to high pressure, we’ll get to enjoy a mostly sunny sky, one that is less hazy/smoky… also, it will be dramatically less humid. Dew point values lately have been in the 60s and 70s (quite humid, at times oppressively so). As drier air continues to move in on a northwesterly breeze, they’ll at least drop into the 50s (perhaps into the 40s) by this afternoon --- which is very pleasant!
Tomorrow starts out cool, dry and sunny. Then during the afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. While it will be primarily dry, an afternoon/evening isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out as a weak disturbance passes through the region in tandem with the daytime heating.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday is certainly the pick of the 2-day period. The humidity will still be comfortable, and our sky will be bright. Temperatures likely top out between 80 and 85. Then Sunday, humidity will increase. Also, there’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the 80s.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday and Tuesday now appear to be a bit drier than once thought. Temperatures should be seasonably warm, with highs in the mid-80s. Wednesday, there’s a chance for a shower or storm.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
JULY RAIN…
So far, at Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there has been measurable rain on 17 of the 21 days this month. The total, to date, stands at 9.71” …making July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and they date back to 1905). If an additional 1.54” falls over the next 10 days, the month would go into the books as the wettest July on record!
SOMERS TORNADO…
Sunday evening a tornado traveled through the town of Somers. The National Weather Service estimated the wind to have reached 80 mph, classifying it as an EF-0 tornado. It was on the ground from 6:11 to 6:18pm and covered a distance of 1.9 miles (at a point, was 75 yards wide). There was damage, but fortunately no injuries.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
