THIS MORNING…
Flurries moved in overnight, and the roads are a little slick this morning in parts of the state. We've also got some fog out there that could be freezing on contact, so please be careful driving around this morning. Remember, the coating of snow we got overnight could hide ice on driveways and sidewalks.
EARLY WEEK…
After a partly cloudy day today, a weak clipper system will move across New England tonight and tomorrow morning. Most of Monday will be partly cloudy and breezy. There could be isolated flurries. Light snow is more promising after midnight tonight and early tomorrow morning. Nothing to one inch will be possible for tomorrow morning's commute. The highs will climb into the mid to upper 30s, so any slippery roads will be temporary.
MID WEEK…
Wednesday brings the colder air and a breeze. We’re back to familiar territory with a cold start and finish to the day. Thursday should feature another round of single digit low temperatures. It will also be the coldest part of the forecast. Friday will be more tolerable.
The next storm system tries to move in for the upcoming weekend. It appears that this larger system will get deflected out to sea like the last one. While we're not expecting snow, New England will likely be in the wind field of the storm, so expect a breezy start to the weekend. Temperatures will be below average near 32 degrees, but at least, at this time, we are dodging another winter storm.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
