11:30 AM UPDATE:
We've got some very heavy rain pushing through parts of CT at this hour, particularly in New Haven/Middlesex County. It's going to rain for at least the next few hours, so don't put that umbrella away just yet. The good news is the High Wind Warning has been dropped. The Flood Watch has also been dropped from the four southern counties, so that's also some good news. What a storm though right? We had a 71 MPH wind gust reported in Greenwich and a 62 MPH wind gust reported at Bradley. The power outages totaled close to 35 thousand at one point, but are slowly coming down. At 11am, about 21,000 people we're still without power. Read on for more details about when the storm is expected to wrap up!
---------------------------------------
A CHRISTMAS STORM…
***A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Northern CT until further notice***
It's pouring. It's a bit windy. It's nasty. We've got very moderate to heavy rain moving across the state right now and we've seen wind gusts up to 71 MPH in Greenwich. Bradley had a gust to 62 mph! Other areas experienced winds gusting in the mid 40-50 mph range.
We came within one degree of tying a record this morning! We got to 63 degrees earlier today. If we got to 64, we would have tied the record for warmest Christmas Day (they date back to 1905). Furthermore, we are on track to easily break the record for "wettest" Christmas, as the current record is 1.39" from 1979. We had that amount of rain in the bucket as of 7am this morning and it's still pouring at Bradley.
After a windy, warm and wet start to our Christmas, conditions eventually improve. Heavy rain from this morning tapers to scattered showers before ending during the afternoon hours. River Flood Warnings have been issued for two rivers here in CT. They are the Housatonic River at Stevenson Dam and the Yantic River in New London County. Any flooding that's expected to take place as the rivers rise is only supposed to be minor.
The wind has died down substantially across the state. I'm only seeing gusts to 25 mph in Danbury right now, as well as a gust to 22 MPH at Bradley. Finally, temperatures trend cooler as the day progresses. We started out near/above 60, but by sunset the mercury drops from the 50s into the 40s/30s.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF 2020…
For the last weekend of 2020, our weather looks quiet. We’ll be storm-free, dry, bright, and seasonably chilly. Temperatures tomorrow will start out in the lower 20s, rising only into the lower to mid 30s by tomorrow afternoon. While not *as* windy, a breeze will make it feel a bit colder. Sunday, after a colder beginning, thanks to a clear sky and diminishing wind, temperatures rebound to between 35 and 40 during the afternoon.
NEXT WEEK…
A weak disturbance could bring a spotty wintry mix late Monday. For now, it does not look like a big storm. Before any precipitation arrives on Monday, temperatures should rise into the 40s.
Intensifying low pressure will move into the Canadian Maritimes on Tuesday. That should produce a gusty northwest wind across Southern New England… at the same time, the air will also turn colder. Temperatures only top out in the 30s Tuesday. By Wednesday afternoon, the air moderates with highs back in the 40s.
Thursday, as we close out 2020, another warm track storm system will possibly impact CT! As of now, temperatures trend back into the 50s with rain becoming likely.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.