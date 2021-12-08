WEDNESDAY…
A storm will gather strength to the south of New England today, but it will develop too far offshore to have a major impact on our weather. Still, we can expect a few periods of light snow and a wintry mix, especially later in the day. Highs will range from the mid-30s (inland) to the lower 40s (shoreline).
Precipitation will end tonight as the storm surges northward into the Canadian Maritimes. Total snowfall accumulations will range from nothing to 1”. However, 1-2” may be possible in the hills of Northeastern Connecticut. The sky will become clear late tonight as temperatures dip into the 20s.
THURSDAY…
High pressure will move into New England on Thursday. That means it is shaping up to be a nice day. There will be plenty of sunshine in the morning, then some clouds will mix in during the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to 40-45 elsewhere. A brisk northwesterly breeze will become lighter during the afternoon.
FRIDAY…
Our next chance for precipitation will come on Friday. That’s when a warm front will move northward into the state. A spotty, light wintry mix in the morning could create a few slick spots, but we don’t expect a big impact on the commute. Other than some spotty drizzle, the afternoon hours should be mainly dry. We may get a peak at the sun, but the sky will be mainly cloudy. Highs should range from 40-45.
THE WEEKEND…
By Saturday, warm air will stream northward into Southern New England on a strengthening southerly wind. This will help boost temperatures close to 60 degrees! Additionally, the wind could gust to 30 mph or higher during the afternoon. We expect the possibility for a few showers, but much of the day will be rain-free.
The main event will come Saturday night and early Sunday morning. That’s when a cold front will move into the state. Rain is likely, and it could be heavy at times. Temperatures will remain well above freezing Saturday night.
After a wet start to Sunday, the sky will become partly to mostly sunny. There will be a brisk northwest wind that will gust to over 30 mph at times. Highs will be in the 40s, but it will feel more like the 30s!
NEXT WEEK…
A major warm-up is on the way for next week and most of the week should be storm-free! Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the 40s. By Tuesday, temperatures should top 50 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
