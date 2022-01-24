TODAY AND TONIGHT...
Light snow has spread through the state! In areas like Tolland, 1" of snowfall has already been reported as of 11am. Temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s through tonight and there is a light wind coming in from the south. We are expecting anywhere from a coating in many areas to some minor accumulation in northerly areas. Of course watch for untreated roads and icy and slippery surfaces!
Roads could be slick for tomorrow morning, however snow won't linger too far into the day. For most of us, it will amount to a coating of snow. In some of the hill towns in northern CT, there may be an inch. Temperatures overnight will be in the 20's to near 30. Leave yourself some extra time if you do have to travel overnight, as some of the roads could be slippery.
MID WEEK…
After the system departs, and a cold front crosses CT, a blast of arctic air will move into the state. Wednesday morning we will start out the day near 10 degrees, but with some gusty northwest winds, it will feel close to zero, or even below zero. In fact, most of the day will feature wind chills at or below zero, despite an actual temperature closer to 20. It's going to be windy and cold front start to finish.
Thursday morning will dip down close to zero! But, the winds will lessen and temperatures will moderate a bit during the afternoon. Highs 25-30. Friday is more tolerable with highs in the middle 30's. And here's where the forecast gets complicated!
THE WEEKEND...
We're keeping an eye on a coastal storm for the upcoming weekend. Yesterday, it appeared that this large system will get deflected out to sea like the last one. However, both of the models that we rely on heavily in our forecasting, have both shifted the storm farther west today, producing a much greater impact for our area. Though it's still many days away, right now it looks like we could have significant snow accumulation, very strong winds, even coastal flooding possible on Saturday into Saturday night. The sun returns on Sunday, but it will be breezy and colder.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
