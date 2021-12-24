FRIDAY...
It's a snowy start to this Christmas Eve morning! Scattered flurries and light snow showers are flying across the state. We can expect some minor accumulation on surfaces, anywhere from a coating to an inch. It's possible to see a little more than that in some northern locations. Temperatures this morning are chilly- anywhere from the low 20s in the NW and NE corner to mid- 20s along the shoreline. Wind chill values are in the teens and 20s. It definitely feels like winter out there!
This snow won't stick around too long- and ends from west to east before Noon. If you are travelling this morning- take it slow, untreated surfaces could become slick, under tire and under foot. Through the afternoon hours, we’ll see an increasing amount of sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the mid-30s inland and near 40 at the shoreline, right in line with what is considered normal for late December.
Tonight, another round of precipitation becomes likely. Briefly at the onset, in the predawn hours of Christmas morning, we could see a little wintry mix for temperatures below freezing. Lows will bottom out in the low 30s/ upper 20s.
CHRISTMAS WEEKEND…
Any wintry mix early tomorrow will be short-lived with a transition over to just a chilly rain as the morning progresses. So for Christmas, our weather will be more wet than anything else. By the afternoon, scattered rain showers will still be possible as temperatures warm to near 40 inland in into the mid-40s at the shoreline.
Sunday, outside of a lingering early morning rain or snow shower, the rest of the day will be dry. It will be breezy and we’ll see an increasing amount of sunshine with temperatures again topping out in the 40s. A much better scenario than what was once possible, making for easy travel as we close out the Holiday weekend.
NEXT WEEK…
The final week of the year starts out on a chilly note with highs back in the 30s Monday, then a warming trend kicks in. By Wednesday into Thursday temperatures could reach the mid-40s. Chances for rain appear to increase by midweek.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Lorin Richardson
