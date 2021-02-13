TODAY...
A cold wake up this morning with a breeze making temperatures feel like they are in the single digits (in the NW hills) and in the teens for the rest of the state! Temperatures are actually in the low 20s and teens. Northerly winds are anywhere from 5-15 MPH. Temperatures are feeling better in general from yesterday's frigid feel!
We have overall a quiet and pleasant day this Saturday, with high temperatures in the upper 20s/ low 30s. Clouds will gradually build through the day and light snow and sleet will hold off until this evening. Some icy conditions could make road conditions very slippery and we could see some light accumulations of snow up to an inch.
VALENTINE’S DAY…
A quiet day overall! A snow shower or a little mix is possible in the morning and highs will be in the low and middle 30s. Roads may be slippery if you are heading out in the AM from some earlier wintry precipitation. While the sky will be generally cloudy, we may get a peek at the sun in the afternoon.
Sunday night will be cloudy, and lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
NEXT WEEK…
The storm track will remain to the south of New England early next week. The main event (strongest storm) will come Monday night and Tuesday. During the day Monday, we can expect an overcast sky. There will be some snow, sleet, and freezing rain from time to time, perhaps even some plain rain closer to the coast. It may be foggy as well with moist air hovering over the cold snow cover. Highs will be in the low and middle 30s.
Precipitation will become steadier and heavier Monday night and Tuesday, and there is the potential for a big mess. We’re expecting sleet, freezing rain, and rain. There may be some snow as well especially in the northwestern portion of the state. Although, milder air will move in aloft, a northerly flow at the surface will keep the cold low-level air hunkered in. There is the potential for significant icing, but we’re not sure how much sleet vs. freezing rain there will be. Highs Tuesday will range from near freezing well inland to well up in the 30s closer to the coast.
Precipitation will end Tuesday night as the storm moves northward into the Canadian Maritimes. The clouds will clear away by Wednesday morning and temperatures will dip to 15-25. We’ll have to be very careful on untreated surfaces since patchy ice and harder-to-see black ice could be a problem.
We are in a very active storm pattern, and another storm is in the forecast for Thursday and Thursday night. As usual, the type(s) of precipitation we’ll see greatly depends on the storm track. For now, we are forecasting a wintry mix and rain, and highs in the 30s. Precipitation could linger into Friday morning, then weather conditions should improve Friday afternoon. Temperatures could reach 40 degrees or higher.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
