THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Skies will be mainly clear tonight. Along with the calm winds, temperatures will drop like a rock. Although it was mild earlier, we’ll be subfreezing by midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy by the morning, and it will be cold.
EARLY WEEK…
Monday starts in the mid-20s, but we will warm above 32 degrees in the afternoon. The moisture arrives around 8 pm, so some cooling will occur in the meantime. Light snow will swing through into midnight. This will result in a widespread coating of snow. If it is a couple degrees warmer, we will get a light wintry mix. This will have a small impact on travel tomorrow evening. Rural roads could be icy Tuesday morning.
A warm front lifts into New England on Tuesday, which will provide overcast skies. Tuesday afternoon will rise back into the mid-40s with some spot showers.
Wednesday will be similarly mild and bring spot showers. A shower in the morning could be mixed precipitation. We probably will not see the sun for back-to-back days.
LATE WEEK…
It will be seasonably comfortable again on Thursday. There could be steady rain in the afternoon or evening. A cold front will drop Thursday night. There will be a subtle decrease in temperatures for Friday. The winds will give us a cold morning, but the afternoon will feature some sunshine. New Year’s Eve at midnight will be cold, cloudy, and dry.
The weekend is a different story. We will be just shy of hitting 40 degrees. Plenty of rain is expected as a broad system drives through the area. Some mixed precipitation may fall Saturday morning, but most places will stick with rain showers through this storm. Expect the winds and rain to ramp up on Sunday. It will not be the best weekend for any sort of outdoor plans.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
-------------------------------------------------
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
